In the iconic 1989 baseball movie “Field of Dreams,” the character of Terence Mann — played memorably by James Earl Jones — makes one of the great baseball speeches of all time.
“The one constant through all the years, Ray, has been baseball,” Mann said to Ray Kinsella (played by Kevin Costner). “America has rolled by like an army of steamrollers. It has been erased like a blackboard, rebuilt and erased again. But baseball has marked the time. This field, this game: It’s a part of our past, Ray. It reminds of us of all that once was good and it could be again.”
That message is one that resonates deeply right now as the United States grapples with unprecedented steps — including the suspension of the baseball season at all levels — in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19.
While it may not hold the same dominant place in American sports that it once did, baseball is still a game that means everything to those who love it.
“Baseball has pretty much been my life so far,” Skyridge senior pitcher Bryant Ball said Saturday. “This weekend has taught me to not take it for granted. A lot of us center our lives around baseball, so this is really a big deal for us.”
Falcon senior shortstop Kai Roberts echoed similar sentiments about his feelings for baseball.
“I love baseball because I’m surrounded by a bunch of brothers and you create relationships that will last forever,” Roberts said. “Having my father have a baseball background means we connect that way and it consumes a lot of our life.”
Kai Roberts’ father is Ryan Roberts, the head coach for Skyridge and a former baseball player himself at the high school, college and pro levels.
Ryan Roberts said he has come to see the sport as one that has a tremendous value in how it brings people together.
“In one minute, the game can just be taken away from you,” Ryan Roberts said. “What it reminds me is that this about the love of seeing players improve and guys improve. Winning games and championships are fun but it’s more about seeing the guys try and do something they love. It’s a huge reward for me to be a part of this team. It’s great seeing them doing what they are doing. I’m grateful for the opportunity to be around these guys and be a small part in the progression of their lives.”
That was one of the reasons why when the trip the Falcons had planned for a tournament in St. George this weekend was canceled, Ryan Roberts was determined to get his Falcons on the field a few more times.
“This has been a whirlwind,” he said. “It’s been frustrating, it’s been sad, it’s been fun, it’s been a wide range of emotions. We made the decision to leave St. George at 12:30 p.m. We got home at about 5:30 p.m. I called every coach I knew and we started working stuff out. We were happy to host. I raked the field from about 6:30 p.m. until midnight, got about five hours of sleep and then got back here at about 5:30 a.m. The umpires were amazing. We got waivers from parents saying it was OK to play. We also had to get waivers from the principals and approval from the state. It was really important for me to do it because these might be our only games.”
Utah has announced that schools and school-related activities including baseball will be suspended for at least two weeks beginning on Monday. That meant Saturday was the last opportunity to play and Skyridge set up a quadruple header with games against Salem Hills, Timpanogos, Lone Peak and Payson.
The fact that the season is on hold meant Saturday’s experience was even more valuable to the Skyridge players, regardless of the outcome of the games.
“It was heartbreaking in St. George when we found out we couldn’t play — but we’ve got a great coach,” Kai Roberts said. “It’s been awesome just being out on the field playing baseball today. This could be our last games, so I feel like everyone is playing hard.”
The reality is there are still too many unknowns about the future to make any definite plans.
“I don’t think any of us know really what’s going on,” Ball said. “We got to play four games. It was really great. We weren’t sure it was going to happen until the last second. To get these games in today, I think we are all really grateful. This is the first time anything like this has happened in our lives, so we don’t know how to react. We’re focused on right now and then whatever happens, happens.”