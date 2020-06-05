Chuck Steele and Jarret Elmer are both catchers and take their turn on the mound as well for Salem Hills. In Friday’s 5A Last Chance Baseball Tournament semifinal, it was Steele pitching to Elmer for 5 1/3 effective innings in a 5-2 victory against Maple Mountain.
The Skyhawks move into Saturday’s championship game at Spanish Fork’s Nelson Field at 10 a.m. Salem Hills’ opponent will be Timpanogos, which came through with two wins in the elimination bracket on Friday.
“Chuck and I have a good bond,” said Elmer, whose ninth inning walk-off homer took care of Cottonwood on Thursday. “Whether he’s pitching and I’m catching or I’m pitching and he’s catching, we trust each other no matter what, behind the plate and on the mound.”
Steele struck out six, gave up just five hits and one run in his 5 1/3 innings of work. Salem Hills coach Scott Haney said Steele’s curveball wasn’t working very well and he doesn’t have a changeup but good location and defense made the difference.
“Chuck just throws his fastball slower instead of a changeup,” Haney said. “Talking to Jarret and Chuck, they just nibbled on the edges. One thing with us, our defense is pretty dang good.”
Steele also credited his teammates’ defensive work.
‘We just tried to get the fastball working early and I let the defense back me up,” Steele said. “Maple Mountain is a really good hitting team. I just let them put the ball in play.”
Salem Hills took advantage of a Maple Mountain error to take a quick 1-0 lead. The Golden Eagles tied the game in the fourth when Orlando Corona smacked a triple and came home on Josh Crandall’s single.
The Skyhawks manufactured another run in the fifth. Steele walked and his speed-up runner, Gavin Averett, eventually came home on a wild pitch for a 2-0 advantage.
Salem Hills broke the game open in the sixth with three runs, two coming home on a Maple Mountain throwing error, and led 5-1.
Averett got the final five outs for the Skyhawks.
“When you play the whole season together you earn trust,” Haney said. “You tell yourself when you get on base the next guy is going to get it done. The first few games of this tournament everyone thinks they’ve got to be the one because they don’t know who to trust. In the six games we’ve played, we’ve developed that trust to believe in everybody.”
Elmer and Deven Johnson had two hits apiece for Salem Hills and center fielder Kevin Shelley made several tremendous running catches to squelch Maple Mountain rallies.
“If he’s not the best center fielder in the state, he’s one of them,” Haney said.
Tyler Nelson went the full seven innings for Maple Mountain but three critical errors led to Salem Hills scoring four unearned runs.
Timpanogos opened up an 8-0 first inning lead and settled for a 13-5 victory against Spanish Fork to earn another game in the elimination bracket against Maple Mountain on Friday evening. Against the Golden Eagles, the T-Wolves got six good innings on the mound from Dylan Winger and a strong relief effort from Ethan Edmonds in a 4-2 victory.