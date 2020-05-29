Timpanogos senior Dylan Winger toed the rubber, got the sign, then wound up and fired.
The first pitch of Friday's Last Chance Tournament game at Timpanogos hit the leather of the catcher's mitt, followed by the sound of the umpire's voice calling, "Strike!"
That, he said after the game, was the moment that it set in that he really was playing baseball again.
"It felt really good," Winger said. "After that first pitch, I knew I was ready. I was happy getting that strike."
Winger set the tone by throwing a lot of strikes in the first few innings as the Timberwolves built an early lead and then made some great plays to keep Lehi from rallying as Timpanogos secured the 7-1 win.
"We got the right hits at the right times," Timberwolf head coach Kim Nelson said. "I'm not sure we had that many more hits than they did but we just got them at key moments."
Neither team has been able to practice for the last couple of months because of the restrictions that were put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19. Both teams, however, had players step up and make big plays.
"Our first practice was at 9 a.m. (Friday morning)," Nelson said. "I think what we saw today was that kids did things on their own to stay physically and mentally ready to play, so hat's off to them."
There were some timely at-bats, like Timberwolf hitters Jackson Bird and Winger getting back-to-back RBI hits during the three-run second inning and Winger driving in two runs with a double in the fifth.
There were some excellent plays in the field as well.
Timpanogos third baseman Ky Decker came up huge when the Pioneers had the bases loaded with two outs in the bottom of the first inning.
The Lehi batter hit a sharp ground ball down the line, but Decker made a diving snag. He then alertly scrambled to touch the third-base bag for the force-out to end the inning.
"That may have been a game-changer, considering where things were at in the game at that point," Nelson said.
Lehi also made some impressive plays, including a spectacular diving catch in right field by Pioneer senior Connor Bliss that prevented a Timberwolf run.
Lehi head coach Jason Ingersoll said he wants his seniors to get every chance they can to make some good memories on the diamond.
"I tell the kids before every game that we step on the field to win," Ingersoll said. "But my seniors are going to play this week. Even if they haven't pitched, they are going to pitch. I want them to get every opportunity they possibly can."
The Pioneers were dealt another tough blow when senior shortstop Braxton Holland suffered a severe accident when celebrating graduation on Thursday.
"He was inches from being paralyzed," Ingersoll said. "He landed on his head and broke his neck and three vertebrae. He's lucky that's all it was. We really missed him. If there is anyone who would've loved to be out here, it was him. Our thoughts and prayers are with him."
Both teams had two more games in the pool-play portion of the Last Chance Tournament.
Timpanogos hosted Orem Friday afternoon, then is scheduled to play at Maple Mountain at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Lehi is slated to play Cottonwood at Salem Hills at 10 a.m. on Saturday, then play Orem at 5 p.m. at Maple Mountain.
"Now that we are playing, we are going to be trying as hard as we can to win," Winger said. "We're just going to take it game by game."
But they are going to enjoy the little things.
"I was out there dragging the field before the game," Nelson said. "I didn't think I'd ever feel like I'd miss doing that — but I did."