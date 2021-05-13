The new high school baseball state tournament format will definitely separate those team with pitching depth and those without.
The Utah High School Activities Association released the final RPI numbers for the 2021 season on Thursday to set up the Class 6A and Class 5A tournaments, which begin on Friday. As expected, American Fork (23-1) and Pleasant Grove (21-4) are the top two seeds in 6A with Olympus (22-2) and Salem Hills (20-5) grabbing the top two spots in 5A.
This season's tournaments are a combination of single elimination, a best-of-three format and the standard winners-losers bracket games of year's past. The possibility exists that a 5A team could play as many as 14 games to win a state title. In 6A, the number is 13.
A deep pitching staff is obviously a huge plus in the tournaments, which will crown champions on May 29 at Utah Valley University.
The 6A tournament begins on Saturday with the first game of the best-of-three format at home sites, followed by the second game on Monday. If a third game is necessary, it will also be played on Monday. The second round – dubbed, the “Super Regional” – follows the same format on Thursday and Friday.
The top eight seeds to emerge from the first two rounds will be re-seeded for the championship rounds, setting up a best-of-three series for the state title on May 28 and 29.
American Fork and Pleasant Grove have been the top two teams in 6A the entire season. Both program were undefeated when they met for a three-game Region 4 series in early May. The Cavemen won the first two games but the Vikings came back to win the third in a walk-off.
Jarod Ingersoll's American Fork club is hitting .383 as a team, led by juniors Fisher Ingersoll (.524) and Kaden Carpenter (.478). Senior Dalton Smith is 9-0 on the hill with an ERA of 1.63. The Cavemen last won a state title in 2016.
Pleasant Grove lost four of its final six games, including dropping two of three with Skyridge to end Region 4 play. The Vikings won the last Class 6A title in 2019.
Class 5A No. 1 seed Olympus cruised through Region 6 play with a 13-1 record and outscored its opponents 128 to 28. Salem Hills was 12-2 in Region 8 play behind the hitting of senior Gavin Averett (.402), sophomore Nolan Miller (.389) and senior Deven Johnson (.383). Timpanogos (19-6) claimed the Region 7 title with a 16-2 mark. Brothers Jackson (.354) and Billy Bird (.360) are part of a potent T-Wolves attack.
The Class 5A tournament follows a similar format but includes and additional single elimination round on Friday to accommodate more teams.