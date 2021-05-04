There are just a couple of weeks left in the regular season for 5A and 6A team sports this spring. Here’s the Daily Herald’s take on which are the five best baseball, softball, boys soccer, girls lacrosse and boys lacrosse teams in Utah Valley right now (records as of May 3):
BASEBALL1. Pleasant Grove (19-0, 9-0)
Showdown with AF this week.
2. American Fork (18-0, 9-0)
Averaging better than 10 runs per game.
3. Salem Hills (17-4, 9-1)
Eight wins in a row for the Skyhawks.
4. Lone Peak (14-5, 5-4)
Knights swept three games with Westlake.
5. Timpanogos (14-5, 11-1)
One run loss to Lehi ended 11-game win streak.
SOFTBALL1. Spanish Fork (23-1, 12-0)
The Dons were challenged by Springville the first time and know the Red Devils are hungry for the rematch.
2. Springville (17-5, 10-2)
The Red Devils will be gunning to take down their rivals and build momentum heading toward state.
3. Lehi (15-9-1, 8-2)
The Pioneers dropped a heartbreaker at Mountain Ridge but have to look forward, not back.
4. Skyridge (14-7, 9-0)
The Falcons have only allowed 23 runs in Region 4 play this year.
5. Wasatch (13-6-1, 8-4)
The Wasps came away with four wins last.
BOYS SOCCER1. Wasatch (12-2, 10-2)
The 2-0 Wasp loss to Maple Mountain cut their lead in the league standings to just one game.
2. Pleasant Grove (8-5, 5-2)
The Vikings have won three straight to surge into the lead in Region 4.
3. Maple Mountain (8-3, 7-3)
The Golden Eagles are healthy and confident, which is a dangerous combination.
4. Westlake (10-4, 5-3)
The Thunder got wins over American Fork and Lone Peak to stay in the league title conversation.
5. Lehi (9-5, 8-2)
The Pioneers are just a half-game behind Mountain Ridge in Region 7 with two left on the schedule.
GIRLS LACROSSE1. Skyridge (11-1, 8-0)
Haven and Rivanna Buechner have combined for 95 goals.
2. Wasatch (10-2, 5-1)
10-game win streak snapped by No. 1 Park City.
3. American Fork (7-5, 5-3)
Played Skyridge tough but lost 10-8.
4. Provo (8-4, 4-1)
Big test this week against top-ranked Park City.
5. Timpview (7-6, 6-5)
Gibson, Sheffield and Dani Gallman all with 40+ goals.
BOYS LACROSSE1. American Fork (11-2, 7-1)
The Cavemen are hoping to end the year by going on the road and stunning Corner Canyon.
2. Timpview (10-4, 8-2)
The Thunderbirds keep racking up wins and won’t be an easy out when the Division A playoffs begin.
3. Lone Peak (7-5, 4-3)
The Knights haven’t been able to win some close ones but this team has the talent to beat anyone on the right day.
4. Westlake (7-5, 4-4)
Thunder held on for 9-8 win over Pleasant Grove last week.
5. Wasatch (8-5, 5-1)
Wasps couldn’t slow down the powerful Park City offense.