Big man Jaxon Kohler dominated inside and American Fork shot lights out from the 3-point line in Tuesday’s 75-59 upset of top-ranked Westlake in Saratoga Springs. But it was defense that really won the game for the Cavemen.
AF’s ferocious defense in the first five minutes of the game led to a stunning 17-point lead and after the Thunder cut the deficit to five points at the half the Cavemen turned up the pressure defensively in the third quarter to crush the home team’s hopes for a comeback.
The win ended Westlake’s 16-game winning streak, avenged an earlier loss to the Thunder and sent notice that the Cavemen have the ability to go all the way in the 6A state tournament.
“We couldn’t wait to get back and play this game again,” AF coach Ryan Cuff said. “Each of these region games has prepared us for each region game and each state game. Hopefully that’s what our eyes are on. We knew that we could come in here and make a statement.”
Kohler led American Fork with 20 points. Yaw Reneer and Evan Young scored 17 points apiece for the Cavemen, who made nine 3-pointers.
Noah McCord paced Westlake with 14 points and Kaden Hopkins had 12.
AF frustrated the Thunder offense early, forcing four turnovers in the first few minutes. A block by Kohler led to a 3-pointer by Reneer and ignited a string of five 3-pointers for the Cavemen. Ashton Wallace’s triple pushed the AF lead to 23-6 and another 3-pointer from Ollie Anderson made the score 28-11. The Cavemen took a 28-14 lead after one quarter.
Westlake rallied in the second quarter, making nine straight free throws and slowing the visitor’s roll. Willy Jensen banged in a 3-pointer to beat the halftime buzzer and the deficit was five, 41-36, at the break.
AF locked down on defense again in the third quarter, holding the Thunder to just one basket over the first seven minutes of the period. The Cavemen led 56-45 entering the fourth and pushed that advantage to 19, 68-47, after back-to-back baskets from Kohler with four minutes remaining.
“Defensively we just tried to keep guys in front of us,” Cuff said. “They got the foul line in the second quarter which was frustrating. We talked about that a lot at halftime. We made some adjustments there and our goal was to keep them under 60. We tried to spread it out a little bit and make the defend a little bit longer. We went to a different defense and matched up a little bit which allowed us to keep the in front of us a little bit more and took them out of their sets.”
American Fork (6-3 Region 4, 15-5 overall) will end the regular season Friday at Corner Canyon.
Westlake (8-1, 18-2) honored its seven seniors before the game and despite the loss was awarded the region championship trophy. The Thunder will finish on the road at Pleasant Grove. With a win Westlake would still be in line to earn the No. 1 seed in the 6A state tournament.