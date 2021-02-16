The Maeser boys basketball team had only one a single game this season but that didn’t stop the Lions from heading to Spanish Fork and giving favored ALA all it could handle in Tuesday’s 3A first round game.
The visitors stayed with the Eagles for two-and-a-half quarters before ALA strung together a big run and pulled away, eventually securing the 46-27 win and advancing to the second round.
“Maeser fought us hard,” Eagle head coach David Reichner said. “They just didn’t have the bench we did. We have one of the deeper benches in Class 3A.”
He explained that with the game in the balance, he went to his reserves to bring some energy.
“I stuck in five juniors and they made the difference in the outcome,” Reichner said. “They caused the separation in what had been a tight, contested game to that point. It could’ve ended up coming right down to the wire.”
ALA got an extra boost from junior Mathew Casperson, who game off the bench in the third quarter and aggressively attacked the basket, scoring half off the Eagle points during the 14-1 push that put the game out of reach.
“Casperson is a multi-sport athlete who has an extra gear,” Reichner said. “This is his first year playing varsity basketball but he’s taking advantage of that opportunity. He is excited and grateful to be here. His gratitude is kind of the epitome of this program. He showed us how simple the game could be and that gave us a lot of momentum and energy.”
The first half was a defensive battle as Maeser countered ALA’s height advantage with quick hands, toughness and scrappy determination, particularly on the boards.
“We came to play,” Lion head coach Mas Watabe said. “We didn’t have a great regular season but I’m so proud of how hard they worked. It’s a credit to the players. This is an inexperienced group but they went through a lot this year. This game was a lot closer than the score indicated.”
The Eagles led 15-14 and Maeser had the ball in the final seconds of the second quarter, but ALA senior Colton Davis intercepted a pass near halfcourt and drained a 30-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the home team a four-point edge at the break.
The Lions made a small push to start the third, getting a trey from senior Aaron Cho and a free throw to tie things up.
That, however, would be as close as it would get as the Eagles pulled away.
Watabe said this was a season of growth for a lot of his players at Maeser.
“We are one of the smallest schools in Class 3A,” Watabe said. “Not many of my players had played high school basketball. They still gave everything to this program and I’m privileged to get to coach them. Next year we will drop down to 2A, which is probably where we belong.”
ALA, the No. 14-seed, moved on to the second round of the 3A tournament but faces a big challenge when the Eagles play at No. 3-seed Manti on Friday night.
“We’re excited,” Reichner said. “We feel like the program is moving in the right direction. But we are going to have to play better against Manti. We had a lot of new personnel this year, so the biggest challenge has been getting everyone to gel. I’m hoping that when we play Manti we will be able to put together four quarters of good basketball. When we do that, I think we can beat anyone.”
ALA is scheduled to take on the Templars in Manti starting at 7 p.m. on Friday.