The American Fork boys basketball team knew that since Lone Peak center Cam Brimhall was out with an injury for Tuesday night’s Region 4 rivalry showdown, the Cavemen needed to take advantage of its edge in the paint.
When the Knights had another key interior presence in senior forward Kobe Sellers go out with an ankle injury early in the game, it was going to be tough to contain the American Fork inside game.
Caveman junior forward Jaxon Kohler went to work, pouring in 28 points to lead American Fork to the 76-60 victory over Lone Peak.
“I feel bad for Cam (Brimhall) and I hope he’s able to get back soon,” Caveman head coach Ryan Cuff said. “We knew they are a different team with him, a team that can go both inside and out. We wanted to attack and get the ball in to Jaxon. I was pleased with how we focused on that. He makes plays for us, both scoring and setting up other people.”
Knight head coach Rob Ross said he knew it was going to be an uphill battle but he liked being able to get some younger players some experience in a tough situation.
“We want our kids to play hard and make it tough for the other team,” Ross said. “We saw that at times tonight. We also wanted to give our younger players that opportunity to get in there and see how they responded.”
It didn’t help Lone Peak’s upset hopes that the home team was able to take a lead in the early going.
American Fork used a 12-2 run in the first and second quarters to turn a 1-point edge into a double-digit lead and Lone Peak wasn’t able to find a way to seriously threaten after that point.
“Overall I’m happy with how we came out and played tonight,” Cuff said. “We are concentrating on sharing the ball and getting a lot of assists. We had 11 at halftime, so that was a good sign. It shows we don’t care who scores. We also wanted to play tough defense and keeping Lone Peak to 60 points was a solid showing.”
Cuff said the Cavemen were really trying to keep Knight senior guard Ethan Copeland in check but only had limited success. Copeland ended up leading Lone Peak with 26 points.
“He made some really tough shots,” Cuff said. “If he was going to score, we had to really shut down everyone else.”
The Knights were able to get the American Fork lead to nine points on a few occasions and had chances to get closer, but just couldn’t make the key plays to narrow the gap.
In addition to Kohler’s big night, the Cavemen also got 11 points from junior guard Evan Young.
Although his team is riding high right now after wins over Pleasant Grove and Lone Peak, Cuff believes it has a long ways to go to be at its best.
“We have a lot of work to do,” Cuff said. “We want to get better at sharing the ball and taking care of the ball. I also feel like we can be better on the defensive end and not give up as many easy looks to opponents.”
Ross said that although the team is optimistic that Brimhall and Sellers will be back sooner rather than later, the Knights need to hone their craft no matter who is on the floor.
“We want to become more precise on both offense and defense,” the Lone Peak head coach said. “It will be great when those players come back but until then we need to keep getting better.”
It was a special night in another way for American Fork as the Cavemen inducted two legendary former coaches — Davis Knight and Carl Ingersoll — into the American Fork Coaches Hall of Fame. The two were honored before the game and got to enjoy seeing the Caveman victory.
American Fork (11-2, 2-0) next plays at Skyridge on Friday, while Lone Peak (8-4, 0-2) plays at Pleasant Grove the same night.
Both games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.