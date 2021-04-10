2021 All-Valley Boys Basketball
Player of the Year: Noah McCord, 6-3 Sr. F, Westlake
Westlake was the best team in Class 6A for most of the regular season and advanced to the state title game. McCord did a little bit of everything — 10.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.1 steals per game while shooting. 52% from the field — and was clearly a team leader in the locker room.
Offensive MVP: Noa Gonsalves, 6-1 Sr. G, Lehi
The smooth-shooting guard averaged 18.3 points per game and made 65 3-pointers, with a high of 31 points against Alta in February. Gonsalves averaged 21.3 points per game during the Pioneers title run and made 13 3-pointers.
Defensive MVP: Coleman Ford, 5-10 Sr. G, Timpview
Got a tough defensive assignment? Ford was up for it every night. The Timpview point guard averaged 10.3 points and 5.1 assists per game while making a pest of himself on the defensive end and nabbed 45 steals in 2020-21.
Coach of the Year: Quincy Lewis, Lehi
Lewis won seven state titles and a national championship at Lone Peak before joining Dave Rose’s staff at BYU in 2015. In his first year at Lehi, Lewis showed he hadn’t lost his touch. The Pioneers battled through a tough Region 7 slate and put things together at the state tournament as the No. 3 seed, beating No. 14 Viewmont, No. 11 Bonneville, No. 2 Olympus and No. 4 Farmington to claim the 5A boys title.
All-Valley Team
McCaden Adams, 6-3 Jr. G, Pleasant Grove
Adams stepped up his game big time from his sophomore year, leading the Vikings in scoring in 2020-21 with 15.1 points per game.
Peter Amakasu, 6-4 Sr. F, Lehi
Amakasu did plenty of damage for the Pioneers this season, averaging 14.5 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. He had 21 points in the state title win against Farmington.
Cameron Brimhall, 6-7 Sr. C, Lone Peak
Brimhall was a problem for opponents because he could score inside or outside. As a senior he averaged 17.6 points and six rebounds per game, making 36 3-pointers.
Isaac Castagnetto, 6-4 Sr. G, Provo
Castagnetto often took the Bulldogs on his shoulders when it came to scoring and averaged 23.2 points per game while making 39 3-pointers. He scored 36 points in an upset victory against Payson in the Region 8 finale.
Parker Christensen, 6-4 Sr. G, Skyridge
Christensen scored just 28 varsity points as a junior but made a huge leap in 2020-21, averaging 16.1 points per game for the Falcons.
Ethan Copeland, 6-3 Sr. G, Lone Peak
Copeland transferred from Washington state and had an immediate impact, averaging 18.4 points per game while making 70 3-pointers.
Ryder Hansen, 6-2 Sr. G, Springville
Hansen was in range once he stepped past halfcourt and led the Red Devils with 19.7 points per game, including 39 3-pointers.
Tyson Hawkins, 6-5 Sr. F, Lehi
Hawkins was one of four double-digit scorers for the state 5A champs and averaged 12.1 points per game while also dropping in 27 3-pointers.
Jackson Holcombe, 6-6 Sr. G, Timpanogos
Holcombe was a matchup nightmare every time out, pouring in 20.6 points per game while averaging 7.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. He scored 38 points in an win against Lehi in the Region 8 season finale.
Jaxon Kohler, 6-8 Jr. C, American Fork
Kohler was one of the best big men in the state, averaging 21.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game and as a junior will be back next season.
Noah Madsen, 6-0 Sr. G, Westlake
Westlake was a balanced team in 2020-21 and Madsen helped make things go, averaging 7.4 points and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 55% from the field.
Sam Mitchell, 6-4 Sr. G, Payson
Mitchell led the Lions to the Region 8 title and averaged 21.7 points per game while making a state-best 88 3-point shots.
Hunter Phillips, 6-9 Sr. C, Westlake
An injury ended Phillips’ season after just 14 games but when he was on the court he was dominant, averaging 16.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game for the No. 1 team in Class 6A.
Duncan Reid, 6-4 Sr. G, Skyridge
Reid did his family name proud and became the all-time leading scorer in Skyridge history. As a senior he averaged 18.5 points per game while knocking down 55 3-pointers.
Jordan Ross, 6-1 So. G, Pleasant Grove
Ross has been a starter since his freshman year and is the catalyst for the Vikings at the point guard spot, averaging 12.6 points and three assists per game while making 31 3-pointers.
Jaxon Santiago, 6-0 Sr. G, Timpview
One of four double digit scorers for the T-Birds, Santiago averaged 10.1 points per game and made 49 3-pointers, not to mention his knack for making clutch shots in key situations.
Preston Thompson, 6-4 Sr. G, Mountain View
Thompson had a knack for finding different ways to score the ball and averaged 16.2 points per game for the Bruins.
Jake Wahlin, 6-8 Sr. F, Timpview
The BYU signee led a balanced Timpview attack that had four double-digit scorers and was the top team in Class 5A during the regular season. He averaged 12.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.
Honorable Mention
American Fork: Jace Chatman, Yaw Reneer, Tobey Schmitt, Ashton Wallace, Evan Young
American Leadership Academy: Will Brotherson, Bryan Farr, Caden Reichner
American Heritage: Paora Winitana
Cedar Valley: Cole Roberts, Lincoln Roberts, Jackson Rose, Dallin Rupper
Lehi: Grayson Brousseau, Blake Hill
Lone Peak: Aaron Edwards, Cy Evans, Kobe Sellers, Luke Sutton
Maple Mountain: Wally Averett, Owen Blakey, Seth Krommenhoek, Cooper Littledike, Cole Rollins
Maeser Prep: Aaron Cho, Adam Cho
Mountain View: Cal Gustafson, David Hair, Court Walker
Pleasant Grove: Dylan Jones, Daniel Mitton, Isaac Vaha
Provo: Juan Pablo Carmargo, McKay Roberts, Josh Urrutia
Orem: Koy Berge, Dane Christensen, Nick Clark, Lance Reynolds, Ethan Stoddard,, Aisake Toiavao
Payson: Drayton Haney, Parker Larsen, Zach Robbins, Peyton Swasey
Rockwell: Landon Christiansen, Zackary Tate
Salem Hills: Carson Caines, Jaden Holley, Ryker Richards, Rome Simonson
Skyridge: Colby Carter, Nick Holland, Dallin Yates
Spanish Fork: Zach Argyle, Morely Bennett, Cade Olsen
Springville: Jake Naudauld, Jack Schreiner
Timpanogos: Bron Roberts, Gavin Scott, Jaxon Vanchiere
Timpview: Jacob Gates, James Rust
UMACW: Luke Chhe, Grant Pendleton
Wasatch: Jaxton Anderson, Hawk Ballstaedt, Colin Hughes, Garrett Windsor
Westlake: Kaleb Furey, Kaden Hoppins, Willy Jensen, Oakley Slade, Keilan Torkornoo