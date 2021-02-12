AJ Bentley’s shot felt like a big one, and how Timpanogos finished things off perhaps validated as much.
At the tail end of a tough third quarter of play, the Timberwolves managed a quick 5-0 run at the end to take a 45-36 lead into the fourth quarter in Friday’s home game against Orem. Capping off the quick, but definitive spurt was Bentley, setting up from behind the arc and then letting loose a shot that found the bottom of the net at the buzzer.
“Basketball is a game of emotion and of momentum, and that shot definitely helped with both those things,” said Timpanogos coach Izzy Ingle. “So yeah, that was the spark we needed.”
The spark continued throughout the game’s final eight minutes, with Timpanogos outscoring Orem 16-9 in the final period en route to a 61-45 win.
As mentioned, the play throughout most of the third quarter proved tough for Ingle’s team. Several contested foul calls led to some high emotions and somewhat sluggish play as Timpanogos found itself leading just 40-36 with time winding down.
But factor in a quick score by Jackson Holcombe, leading up to Bentley’s 3-pointer, and things began rolling the right way for the Timberwolves.
“When calls aren’t going your way, you can’t control those calls. You can just control how you react to the challenge,” Ingle said. “Fortunately we stayed focused and responded really well and I’m very happy how we finished this one off.”
Orem proved unable to cut the lead down throughout the final eight minutes as the Timberwolves rolled to a convincing Region 7 win.
Leading the way, as he often does for the Timberwolves, was Holcombe, who scored a game-high 21 points. But as Ingle quickly pointed out, the senior captain’s contribution came from far more than points, much as it has all year long.
“He’s amazing, and it’s things way beyond the stat book,” Ingle said. “His leadership off the court is amazing, with how he motivates his teammates. He’s also very versatile, and really can play all five positions. He’s been amazing for us all year.”
Bentley finished with 16 points scored and Bron Roberts adding 12. Orem was led by Dane Christensen, who scored a team-high 10 points with Ethan Stoddard adding eight.
With the win, Timpanogos improves to 5-5 in Region 7 play while Orem drops to 2-8, playing within the same region. As the record would indicate, the going hasn’t been easy, although Ingle feels his team is hitting the right stride when it matters most.
“We’ve dealt with some injuries, but feel like we’re coming together with those injuries, and then coming together as a team,” Ingle said. “So we have it all together now, and it’s really starting to look good. Postseason play is all about peaking at the right time, and I think we’re doing just that.”