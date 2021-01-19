Here’s the Daily Herald's take on which are the five best boys basketball teams in Utah Valley right now:
1. American Fork (10-2, 1-0)
Jace Chatman made it rain 3s in win vs. PG
2. Westlake (11-1, 1-0)
Hunter Phillips with 23 points in narrow win vs. Lone Peak
3. Pleasant Grove (13-1, 0-1)
25 points from Jordan Ross not enough to beat AF
4. Skyridge (10-2, 0-1)
Duncan Reid held to 10 points in loss to Corner Canyon
5. Timpview (10-3, 2-0)
Coleman Ford connects twice with Jake Wahlin for dunks vs. Timpanogos