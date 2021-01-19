Pleasant Grove boys basketball at American Fork 03
Here’s the Daily Herald's take on which are the five best boys basketball teams in Utah Valley right now:

1. American Fork (10-2, 1-0)

Jace Chatman made it rain 3s in win vs. PG

2. Westlake (11-1, 1-0)

Hunter Phillips with 23 points in narrow win vs. Lone Peak

3. Pleasant Grove (13-1, 0-1)

25 points from Jordan Ross not enough to beat AF

4. Skyridge (10-2, 0-1)

Duncan Reid held to 10 points in loss to Corner Canyon

5. Timpview (10-3, 2-0)

Coleman Ford connects twice with Jake Wahlin for dunks vs. Timpanogos

