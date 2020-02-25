Boys Basketball
1. Springville (19-5): Balanced Red Devils take on dangerous No. 10 Bountiful in 5A quarterfinals.
2. Skyridge (18-5): Falcons have clutch players, proved themselves in double OT win against Jordan.
3. Timpview (18-6): Jaxon Santiago’s clutch 3-pointer sent T-Birds to 5A quarterfinals.
4. Orem (18-7): Tigers have tough 5A quarterfinal matchup against No. 3 Woods Cross.
5. Lone Peak (13-10): Knights made 21 3-pointers in first two rounds, faces Skyridge in 5A quarters.
Girls basketball
1. Lehi (22-0, 12-0): The Pioneers showed their depth as they overcame foul trouble to defeat Spanish Fork.
2. Lone Peak (18-4, 10-0): The battle between the Knights and Copper Hills in the 6A quarterfinals on Wednesday should be a good one.
3. Westlake (18-4, 6-4): The Thunder held off Jordan in the 6A second round but the road just gets tougher from here on out.
4. Skyridge (17-6, 6-4): The Falcons will need to be at their best to defeat a good Syracuse team in the 6A quarterfinals.
5. Springville (19-6, 11-3): The Red Devils had to battle but edged Bountiful to join Lehi, Salem Hills and Mountain View in the 5A quarterfinals.