Maple Mountain boys basketball beats Provo 4
Maple Mountain junior guard Tyler Nelson drives to the basket during the 71-47 Golden Eagle win over Provo in Spanish Fork on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2019.

 Jared Lloyd, Daily Herald

1. Springville (10-1 Region 8, 16-4 overall)

Payson’s Hayden Roundy (34 points, 8 3’s) ends Red Devils’ 12-game win streak

2. Timpanogos (7-3 Region 7, 16-5 overall)

Holcombe and Maughan combined for six 3’s and 44 points vs. Mt. Ridge

3. Skyridge (6-2 Region 4, 15-6 overall)

Falcons and PG battle it out for first place on Tuesday

4. Maple Mountain (9-3 Region 8, 17-4 overall)

After losing three of four, Golden Eagles have won three in a row

5. Timpview (6-4 Region 7, 16-5 overall)

After taking over No. 1 spot in 5A RPI, T'Birds lost at Lehi

Follow Darnell Dickson on Twitter @darnellwrites or e-mail him at ddickson@heraldextra.com.

