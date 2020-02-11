1. Springville (10-1 Region 8, 16-4 overall)
Payson’s Hayden Roundy (34 points, 8 3’s) ends Red Devils’ 12-game win streak
2. Timpanogos (7-3 Region 7, 16-5 overall)
Holcombe and Maughan combined for six 3’s and 44 points vs. Mt. Ridge
3. Skyridge (6-2 Region 4, 15-6 overall)
Falcons and PG battle it out for first place on Tuesday
4. Maple Mountain (9-3 Region 8, 17-4 overall)
After losing three of four, Golden Eagles have won three in a row
5. Timpview (6-4 Region 7, 16-5 overall)
After taking over No. 1 spot in 5A RPI, T'Birds lost at Lehi