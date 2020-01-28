1. Springville (7-0 Region 8, 13-3 overall): Red Devils have won ten in a row behind rugged defense
2. Lone Peak (3-1 Region 4, 10-5): Cameron Brimhall with 61 points in the past three games
3. Skyridge (3-1 Region 4, 12-4 overall): Falcons at Lone Peak on Tuesday in Region 4
4. Timpanogos (4-2 Region 7, 13-4 overall): T’Wolves and Mountain View on Tuesday, Bruins won first meeting by two
5. Timpview (4-3 Region 7, 14-4 overall): Timpview lost to Timpanogos in OT earlier, same two teams on Friday
Follow Darnell Dickson on Twitter @darnellwrites or e-mail him at ddickson@heraldextra.com.