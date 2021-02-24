One of the things that makes the Timpview boys basketball team so hard to beat is that you never know who is going to be the man on a given night.
The T-Birds — the No. 1 seed for the Class 5A tournament — have four players averaging in double figures. It could be BYU commit Jake Wahin (12.2 points per game) that hurts you, but you also have to pay attention to talented sophomore Jake Rust (11.1 ppg). Point guard Coleman Ford (10.5 ppg) is a handful and Jaxon Santiago (10.4 ppg) has made 45 3-pointers this season. Jacob Gates (7.7 ppg) has also taken his turn in having a big night.
“I’d like to take credit for our depth and balance, but these guys have been playing together since the seventh grade,” Timpview coach Kevin Santiago said. “A lot of these guys have started the past two years and some for three years. It gives them a sense that they’ve already been there and they know how hard the road ahead is and how focused they need to be.”
Timpview (20-3) went undefeated in Region 7 (12-0) and has won 14 games in a row. They returned their entire starting lineup from last year’s team, which advanced to the 5A state title game before losing to Springville.
“For us to get to the state championship game last year, we had to hit two game-winning shots,” Santiago said. “It’s all about just giving ourselves a chance to get back there. We tried to live this year in a state of gratitude and go after what we chased last year all together again. We get to come back and take another swing at it.”
As the No. 1 seed, Timpview has a bye in the first round and will play the Salem Hills-Woods Cross winner on Friday. No. 2 seed Olympus (20-2) is primed for a run and the T-Birds expect challenges from familiar teams as well. No. 3 seed Lehi, No. 5 seed Mountain View, No. 6 seed Timpanogos and No. 8 seed Payson are all capable of pulling off a string of wins.
Don’t count out an unexpected run either: Last year, No. 17 seed Provo logged a pair of upsets before finally falling to No. 8 seed Farmington in the quarterfinals. The Bulldogs leading scorer, Isaac Castagnetto (21.6 ppg), and center Juan Pablo Carmargo were key elements of that 2020 team. Provo pulled off an upset of Region 8 champ Payson in the season finale.
“We feel like we’re peaking at the right time,” Bulldogs coach Don Johnson said. “We’ve got a lot of room for improvement but we’re excited to see what happens this week. You’ve got to scout your opponent really well and show up with poise and confidence.”
CLASS 6A
Westlake advanced to the 2016 5A semifinals with a star-studded cast that included Asa McCord (now playing at Utah Valley University) and Maizen Fausett (Southern Utah) as well as current BYU football players Chaz Ah You and Shamon Willis.
This season, the Thunder (18-3) earned the No. 1 seed with an unselfish and balanced group that won the state’s most difficult region.
“We have a lot of guys who are really good players that don’t care about how many points they score,” Westlake coach Nate Carling said. “They are more than happy when somebody else takes the spotlight on any given night. There just isn’t any sense of jealousy on this team. It’s one of the things that has made us successful. They just want to play well and get the result for the team.”
The Thunder have nine players who averaged at least four points per game or better, led by senior Noah McCord (10.3 ppg). Westlake’s season took a tough turn when big man Hunter Phillips suffered a season-ending ACL injury a month ago. But Westlake’s six other seniors stepped up and won six games in a row after the injury. In the final week of region play, the Thunder lost o American Fork and Pleasant Grove.
“Playing in Region 4 is kind of a double-edged sword,” Carling said. “You’re playing a high-intensity game where it’s like the state tournament every night. But every night three teams have to lose and you have to find a way to keep your team’s confidence up if they take a loss. We hope we can shake off those losses.
“We’ve put ourselves in a good position as the No. 1 seed. We have a bye then we get to play at home against the No. 16 or No. 17 seed and hopefully we can get our rhythm back.”
Six of the top nine seeds in the 6A tournament are from Region 4, including No. 1 (Westlake), No. 2 (Pleasant Grove), No. 3 (Corner Canyon), No. 4 (American Fork), No. 6 (Skyridge) and No. 9 (Lone Peak). Any one of the teams is capable of winning the title with a couple of good weeks of play. Region 3 champion BIngham is the No. 5 seed and Region 1 champ Davis checks in at No. 7.
“The chemistry of this team is phenomenal,” Carling said. “We just need to trust in each other and trust in what got us here. I don’t think we need to reinvent anything. We had to play at a very high level to be the No. 1 seed and region champion. For us it just needs to be more of the same.”