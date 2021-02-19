When the Class 5A boys basketball tournament begins next week, opponents may not have much respect for teams from Region 8.
That’s just how Provo coach Don Johnson likes it.
The Bulldogs edged past Region 8 champion Payson 55-51 on Friday to end the regular season for a nice senior night present. The Lions (11-3 Region 8, 14-8 overall) had already clinched the region title earlier in the week, navigating an underrated group of teams that beat each other up each week.
So is Region 8 a little underrated around the state?
“It really is,” Johnson said. “I tell my coaches that any night any team can beat anybody.I just think the quality of teams is really good. Even though some teams have more losses than others, I feel like it’s pretty equal straight across.”
Provo, which made a magical run to the 5A quarterfinals last year as a No. 17 seed, earned a big confidence victory heading into this year’s tournament.
“This win was really, really big,” Johnson said. “We knew Payson was the No. 1 team in our region. They took it to us a couple of weeks ago. We knew going into state we needed to get this signature win against a great team.”
The game was a showcase for two of the state’s top players. Payson’s Sam Mitchell scored 30 points but Provo’s Isaac Castagnetto was the difference for Provo, scoring a career-high 36. That included 11 of 12 from the foul line in the fourth quarter as the Bulldogs held off the Lions. Castagnetto has been sizzling as of late, averaged 28.4 points per game over the past five contests.
“Isaac has earned it,” Johnson said. “We knew the ball needed to be in his hands at the end of the game.”
Mitchell dropped in a 3-pointer for an 11-2 Payson lead with 1:18 left in the first quarter. Castagnetto got hot for the home team and kept Provo close but Mitchell kept pace. His triple late in the second quarter gave the Lions a 23-12 lead. Payson settled for a 25-18 advantage at halftime.
Provo roared out of the break on a 9-0 run. Castagnetto scored seven of those points and his layup gave the Bulldogs a 27-25 lead with 3:32 to play. Ty McCune popped in a baseline 3-pointer late in third and the two teams went to the final period tied at 30.
Provo led 50-46 when Castagnetto found Ryder MacGillivary for a layup with 1:15 to play but Mitchell banged in a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to one 50-49, with a minute remaining. Payson had a chance to tie or take the lead on its next possession but Mitchell’s 3-pointer didn’t fall and Castagnetto’s free throws made the lead hold up. Provo finished the regular season 9-4 in region play and 12-8 overall.
Both teams will await seeding announcements from the Utah High School Activities Association Saturday morning at 9 a.m.