Cedar Valley senior forward Will Endsley has led the Aviators in scoring this year and at times has had to carry the offensive load for his team.
That wasn't the case in Tuesday night's 4A first round boys basketball game in Eagle Mountain against Ogden as Cedar Valley poured in points from all directions. When Endsley was asked how nice it was to not have to be the main scorer, his face split into a wide grin.
"It's so great when the pressure is all on you," Endsley said. "When everyone is hitting shots and moving the ball, then I can just focus on helping us get the win."
Aviator head coach Blake Pugmire said his team "shot the ball as well as we have all year" as it buried the Tigers in the first half and never let Ogden back in the game, rolling to the 70-47 win to advance to the second round.
"I think with us being a new school the players were excited for their first playoff game -- and it helped to be at home," Pugmire said. "That was probably the best first half we have had all season. Now we just hope we can keep the momentum up."
Cedar Valley blitzed the Tigers when Ogden made the trip to Eagle Mountain in January, blasting out to an 11-0 lead. They weren't quite able to match the early shutout on Tuesday but the Aviators did start the contest on a 15-2 run.
While the defense limited the looks for the Tigers, Cedar Valley's offense was a clinic of ball movement and excellent shooting.
"Shots were going down from everyone, both inside and outside," Pugmire said.
Endsley said getting in that kind of rhythm makes for really fun basketball.
"We were working as a team and making the extra pass," he said. "We were really playing well."
The Aviator lead ballooned to 28 points at halftime (42-14) before Ogden finally got some things going its way and nearly cut it in half at 57-41 early in the fourth quarter.
But the visitors would get no closer as Cedar Valley answered and pulled away again to get the win and stay alive in the 4A tournament.
"It feels amazing," Endsley said. "To come out, take the lead and control the whole time while not letting them get back in it, that's a good feeling."
Endsley led a balanced Aviator scoring effort as he finished with 15 points. Senior guards Declan Whitmarsh and Carlos Monroy tallied 13 points apiece while senior guard Colton Smith added 11 points.
Ogden senior forward DJ Frye led all scorers with 18 points.
Endsley said the victory was special for the Cedar Valley squad as they got the first boys basketball playoff win for the first-year school.
"I was playing at Westlake and initially I was afraid to come to Cedar Valley," Endsley said. "But I came out here and it's been amazing. I have a great team, an amazing coaching staff. I'm always going to remember being with my teammates, practicing hard every day and going home tired. We've worked hard and earned this."
The Aviators move on to play at No. 3-seed Ridgeline on Friday night.
"We know Ridgeline will be a phenomenal opponent," Pugmire said. "We've got to be ready to play. We're going to go give it our all. We'll go up there and see what happens."
Endsley believes Cedar Valley will be ready for the challenge.
"We're going to give them a good run," he said. "They are the No. 3-seed and we beat the No. 5-seed this year, so we know it is possible if we prepare well."
The Aviators are scheduled to play the Riverhawks in Millville on Friday at 7 p.m.