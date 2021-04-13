Telos Academy was inadvertently left off the honorable mention list for the Daily Herald All-Valley Boys Basketball team, which was released on Saturday, April 10.
Telos Academy: Jake Verny, Ethan Croley, Jack Davis
April 13, 2021
Follow Darnell Dickson on Twitter @darnellwrites or e-mail him at ddickson@heraldextra.com.
Darnell Dickson, who has been covering sports in Utah since 1989 (with a detour to Nebraska for three years somewhere in there), is currently the BYU football columnist and BYU men’s basketball beat writer.
