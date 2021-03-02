Falling behind a team like Davis is usually a very difficult hole to climb out of for an opponent.
A disastrous third quarter put No. 2 Pleasant Grove on its heels and the seventh-seeded Darts put the game away with their defense and foul shooting in a 62-51 Class 6A quarterfinal upset on Friday.
“They’re hard to chase,” Vikings coach Randy McAllister said. “All their guys can dribble, pass and shoot. They are a very tough team to come back on. They did a great job of forcing us into tough shots all game long.”
The two teams were tied at 27 at halftime but Davis went on a devastating 10-0 run with eight points from Colby Sims for a 40-27 lead with 2:52 to play in the third quarter. The Vikings trailed 42-32 entering the fourth.
“Our offense never got going in the third quarter,” McAllister said. “They did a good job of not letting us put the ball in the areas we wanted to put it. Even if we wanted to run a play to a certain spot they made us catch it ten feet further out than we wanted. Give them credit, they took us out of our offense.”
Sims made seven 3-pointers and led Davis (20-4) with 25 points, followed by Henry Ihrig with 14. The Darts made 11 3-pointers and converted 13 of 14 free throws in the fourth quarter.
McCaden Adams and Isaac Vaha led Pleasant Grove (18-7) with 11 points each and Dylan Jones added 10.
The Vikings found the range from distance early and took a 14-5 lead. But Davis started finding holes in the Vikings zone defense and trailed just 16-14 after one quarter. Vaha made a power move for two and Dylan Jones turned a steal into a fast break for a 27-24 lead as the second quarter wound down. Davis guard Austin Frasure drained a 3-pointer to tie the game at 27 at halftime.
After the third quarter problems, Pleasant Grove managed to cut the 13-point deficit to six on a couple of occasions in the final two minutes. But the Darts defense was up to the challenge and continued to come up with a key steal or block.
Both Vaha and sophomore point guard Jordan Ross returned from a COVID-19 break on Monday and Ross was dealing with a sore knee the whole game, limiting what was for most of the season a potent offense.
“Jordan and Vaha were both off for 10 days,” McCAllister said. “We did a walk through today and Jordan said there was something wrong with his knee. He gutted it out. But that’s not the reason we lost. Davis just outplayed us in a lot of facets of the game.
“We had a really good year. I’m proud of the effort they made. We were playing in the hardest region in the state this year. Every night we just competed and fought. Like a lot of teams we dealt with a lot of adversity and battled through a lot of it. They are very disappointed in the way the season ended. I know they had one goal (winning state) and didn’t hit it. We’ll talk to them, congratulate them, send the seniors off and get back to work with the underclassmen.”
Davis, the Region 1 champion, has won 10 games in a row. The Darts avenged a 61-48 loss to Pleasant Grove in the season opener and advance to the semifinals at Salt Lake Community College on Thursday.