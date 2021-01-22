The Timpview boys basketball team has a number of stars who can electrify an audience with their skills and athleticism.
When the Thunderbirds found themselves locked in nail-biter at Lehi Friday night, however, they had to rely on toughness and defense.
Timpview senior guard Coleman Ford overcame a couple of hard falls to knock down four key foul shots in the final 30 seconds and Thunderbird senior forward Jake Wahlin made a critical steal to allow Timpview to come away with the 59-54 win over the Pioneers.
"We expected a barnburner," Thunderbird head coach Kevin Santiago said. "We had some chances to bury them when we were up by nine or 10 points but every time they took advantage and got great looks. They have some big-time players."
Timpview led by as many as 12 points in the second half, but Lehigh came roaring back behind six made three pointers in the final two quarters.
That put the pressure on the Thunderbirds to keep making plays and Wahlin, who finished with a game-high 19 points, and Ford came up big.
Although Ford is one of the smallest players on the court, he's never been afraid to go inside and attack the basket with reckless disregard for his own safety. That, however, results in some hard landings, including one where he landed on his hip and had to leave the game briefly.
"He came over and was trying to check himself back in," Santiago said. "I had to tell him that he had to sit out, that that is the rule. He is so tough and so competitive. He's been like that since he was a sophomore."
Ford said he's just always trying to do whatever he can to put his team in position to get the victory.
"I'm just going to do anything to win," Ford said. "You do what you have to do and you find a way."
A pair of Ford free throws gave Timpview a three-point lead with 15 seconds to play, meaning Lehi had one final shot to tie and force overtime.
The Pioneers attacked, driving into the paint and looking for a quick layup. But Wahlin got his hand in the passing lane, and eventually corralled the ball for what turned out to be the game-securing steal.
"That was a gigantic play," Santiago said. "They penetrated but our backside defender was their and then we rotated to take away the pass. That was a big steal."
Ford called it the "biggest play of the game."
Lehi head coach Quincy Lewis said he loved the way his team found a way to fight back against a very good opponent.
"I was proud of the resiliency we showed in the game," Lewis said. "We gave ourselves a chance to win it at the end. I'm proud of our group and how they played."
it was even more impressive because the pioneers found out on Friday they would be without one of their best players, Tyson Hawkins, because of an injury.
"We had to make some last-minute adjustments but what happens at every level is other guys step up," Lewis said. "That's only going to make you better later in the season. That was something I thought was a big positive from tonight's game."
Both Timpview and Lehi felt like the atmosphere and the intensity down the stretch provided them a chance to experience what the playoffs will be like in another month.
"To come in here and play under pressure, you can't get better preparation," Santiago said. "It's a state-tournament environment. No one is going to quit so you have to execute and make plays down the stretch."
Timpview (12-3, 4-0) next hosts Mountain View on Jan. 26, while the Pioneers (9-5, 2-3) welcomes Mountain Ridge to Lehi on the same evening.
Both games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.