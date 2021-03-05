For the last year, Farmington has had to live with its 2020 semifinal loss to Timpview, reliving in their minds Jaxon Santiago’s runner at the buzzer in a crushing two-point loss.
The Phoenix got their revenge.
No last-second shot was needed as No. 4 Farmington took control near the end of the third quarter. Collin Chandler threw down a breakaway dunk at the buzzer, completing a 60-51 upset of the top-seeded T-Birds.
Chandler scored 16 points and Caleb Mordue added 13 as the Phoenix earned a trip to their first state championship game.
Timpview, which ran the entire season as the No. 1 team in Class 5A, finished at 22-4.
“That’s a heck of a team,” T-Birds coach Kevin Santiago said. “That Collin kid, he can play ball. He’s beautiful to watch and their coach (Kasey Walkenhurst) did a good job. I told him before the game that this was like Groundhog Day: Here we are again. Last year they walked out of the gym as sad as we are today.”
It’s easy to find the place where the game got away from Timpview: A 16-2 run for Farmington at the end of the third quarter and into the fourth. The T-Birds led by seven points but Everett Page came off the bench for the Phoenix and made a trio of 3-pointers as they turned a seven-point deficit into a seven point lead with 5:31 to play.
“We lost their shooter,” Santiago said. “He hit three 3s, big shots for them. We had great looks down the stretch, but the ball just kept coming out.”
The game was tied at 24 at a halftime, Timpview standout Jake Wahlin scoring 11 points in the first half. The BYU signee led a 7-0 Timpview run in the third quarter, capped by a slick no-look pass to Jake Rust for a layup and a 31-26 lead. Rust converted a 3-point play at the 2:12 mark to push the T-Birds advantage to 38-31, which is when Farmington made its big run.
The lead reached nine points as time started to tick away on Timpview’s season. Coleman Ford hit a 3-pointer with one minute to play to trim the deficit to five (53-48) and a 3-point play to cut the Farmington lead to four, 55-51, with 39.6 seconds to go. But that was as close as the T-Birds could get.
The T-Birds, who gave up a 17-point lead before winning a physical, emotional triple overtime game against Alta in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, looked tired in the second half.
“You saw me trying in the third quarter, I went deeper (from the bench) than I normally would,” Santiago said. “I was just trying to give them a little juice. We lost our run to the state championship by letting those guys (Alta) come back and having to play 12 extra minutes. I walked into the gym yesterday morning and these guys were spent. I thought we battled tonight and we had moments where you could see we can play ball.”
Sophomore James Rust had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Timpview, while Wahlin, a junior, ended up with 15 points. The T-Birds made just 5 of 23 (22%) from the 3-point line.
“We’re disappointed,” Santiago said. “I still think we’re the best team in the state and I don’t think anybody with argue with that. Will we be state champions? No, but nobody in the state can say we aren’t the best frickin’ team. We ran the best teams out of the gym over and over. But in a four-game tournament, it takes a little luck and we just didn’t take care of business against Alta. We were tired emotionally but I’m proud of these guys.”
Farmington (19-7) will play the Lehi-Olympus winner in the 5A state championship game at 5 p.m. Saturday.