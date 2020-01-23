The Maple Mountain boys basketball team will be playing the rest of the season without four of its players, according to Nebo School District spokesperson Lana Hiskey.
"It's been a very unfortunate situation for everyone involved," Hiskey said Thursday. "We've done a thorough investigation through the last few weeks and as a result of that investigation four boys were removed from team and were suspended from school for this week."
The district wouldn't comment on the nature of the rules that were broken but Hiskey said the Golden Eagle students had received and acknowledged the policies before joining the basketball program.
She said the main emphasis has to be the best interests of the students.
"As a school district, as a school and as a basketball team, students need to feel safe at school," Hiskey said. "That's extremely important to us. The individuals broke Nebo School District policy as well as team policy, so there has to be consequences."
She expressed appreciation for those who had come forward and cooperated with the independent investigator, as well as the hope that others will understand that violations of this nature will not be tolerated.
"Hopefully we can learn from this and move forward," Hiskey said. "We need to be very mindful that students need to feel safe, need a safe environment. We need to do what is best for the students but it is still very, very difficult."
Maple Mountain currently has a record of 13-2 (5-1 in Region 8) and is coming off a tough 57-56 loss to Salem Hills. The Golden Eagles next play at Springville on Friday at 7 p.m.