Gonsalves leads Lehi boys basketball to close win over Maple Mountain

LEHI — Noa Gonsalves asserted himself in a big way to carry Lehi boys basketball to a tight 59-55 win over Maple Mountain on Wednesday.
After being held scoreless through the first half, Gonsalves’ play in the final 16 minutes was a bit unanticipated yet absolutely essential to secure an early season win.
“He carried us,” said Lehi coach Quincy Lewis regarding Gonsalves’ 19 points scored in the second half. “It’s not like he had a bad first half. He just let the game come to him and you saw what he did. He played pretty good.”
Indeed Gonsalves scored the Pioneers’ final nine points down the stretch to hold off a Golden Eagle team that didn’t show any quit throughout.
Of all his points scored down the stretch, perhaps the most significant came at the 1:38 mark with the Pioneers leading 53-47 and Maple Mountain looking to cut the deficit further. It was then when Gonsalves picked off a pass at midcourt, and drove it all the way to lay it in, extending his team’s lead to a commanding 55-47.
“They’d been running the same play, so I just anticipated it, made a switch, and was able to make a good play,” Gonsalves said.
Consecutive 3-point plays by the Golden Eagles cut back down the lead to just 55-53 with just over 30 seconds left, before Gonsalves again came through, this time hitting on all four foul shot attempts to secure the win.
“Maple Mountain is a good team, so this was a good win for us,” Lewis said. “We had a chance to get on them in the first half, but just couldn’t get it done, and a tough team like that — they fought hard and a lot of credit to them.”
Lehi came out on point to lead 23-16 on five 3-pointers made in the first quarter before things slowed down for both offenses, with the Pioneers leading 31-24 at the break.
As mentioned, Gonsalves scored nary a point in that first half, although he found other ways to be effective.
“I think he shot just one shot throughout that first half, but he had five assists and was effective in that way,” Lewis said. “He’s just a very even-keeled kid who doesn’t force things. He let the game come to him and you saw what happened in that second half.”
Also contributing big for Lehi was Tyson Hawkins, who battled foul trouble throughout the second half, yet still managed 16 points. Maple Mountain was led by Owen Blakey and Cole Rollins who scored 20 and 18 points, respectively.
While happy with the result, the way his team got there left Lewis knowing there’s a lot of work left for his team on the early year.
“Every coach will tell you the same thing at this time of the year — at least most of them, and that thing is we have a long way to go and a lot of work to put in,” Lewis said. “But we saw some encouraging things — no doubt and we’re certainly pleased with the result against a very tough Maple Mountain team.”