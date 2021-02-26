Hopefully for the Mountain View Bruins’ boys basketball team, someone recorded assistant coach Jared Walker’s speech at halftime.
With head coach Shawn Faux sidelined, and Mountain View trailing 32-29 heading into the locker room, the Bruins needed a spark to start the third quarter.
“For our seniors this is it,” Walker said. “This is their last run. So at halftime we told them to focus and communicate, and that was how they were going to win the game.”
In the second half, Mountain View went on runs of 11-0 and 14-0 to begin the third and fourth quarters respectively to lead the Bruins to the 66-48 victory at home in the second round of the 5A state boys basketball tournament on Friday night.
“They came out and communicated, ran what we wanted them to run and were dialed in in both quarters.” Walker said.
The Bruins held the Golden Eagles scoreless for 8:30 total at the beginning of the second half quarters, with tough defense from Court Walker and key blocks from Carter Walker.
“The key for us in the second half defensively was rebounding,” Walker said. “In the first half Maple Mountain got rebound after rebound. But in the second half we worked to finish each defensive possession with a strong rebound. Everyone was flying to the boards to limit them to one shot.”
In the third quarter, Mountain View’s Preston Thompson and Calvin Gustafson combined for 10 points to give the Bruins a 39-32 lead, but Maple Mountain stormed back late in the quarter to cut the Mountain View lead to four points.
But in the fourth quarter, Mason Faux, who had been away from the team for two weeks, hit three 3-pointers to boost the Bruins’ lead to 16.
“Mason came up big for us,” Walker said. “He was out two weeks, and didn’t play a ton on Wednesday, trying to get back into it. But today he came into the game and played very well. Mason is expected to come in and hit shots for us, and that’s what he did tonight.”
Faux had nine points, while Thompson led Mountain View in scoring with 17 points, and Calvin Gustafson added another nine points.
“We had a ton of guys scoring,” Walker said. “That’s how you win basketball games, it’s not just a one-man game.”
With the victory, Mountain View will face the winner of the Farmington-Highland matchup at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
“We will be ready for either of them,” Walker said. “Farmington is a really good team, and so is Highland. But to be honest, I hope we face Highland so we can play in front of our fans again. They really brought energy to our team tonight.”