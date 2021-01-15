Every boys basketball coach in Region 4 had the same thought when the buzzer hits triple zeros on Friday nights: “Every region game is going to be like this.”
There is no doubt Region 4 plays the best Class 6A basketball in the state: Its six teams are all in the top ten in RPI and compiled a combined 62-8 (88%) record in the preseason.
Every night means a big test from a very good team.
American Fork’s test to open Region 4 play was undefeated Pleasant Grove and the Cavemen delivered a high-tempo 74-68 victory behind newcomers Jace Chatman (20 points) and Jaxon Kohler (17).
“We recognize PG is a very well-coached team and executes well,” Cavemen coach Ryan Cuff said. “We got a lead but we were never comfortable. We never lost our composure. We hope those are the kinds of games in region game in and game out. To get a home victory is really special and important to us.”
The Cavemen took the lead early and never lost it and had to contend with a hard-charging Vikings team that never let up. American Fork led by as many as 13 points but PG pulled to within five, 73-68, with 30 seconds to play. The Vikings press resulted in a turnover and sophomore Jordan Ross (3) had a good look at a long 3-pointer that glanced off the front of the rim.
“Everybody in our league is in the top of the RPI,” Cuff said. “We’re all fighting to be able to get home court in the playoffs because it matters. We’re just grateful for the opportunity to play the game. Hopefully we can get through this, stay healthy and be able to have a chance to have a state tournament.”
Chatman, the son of former BYU great Jeff Chatman, moved to Utah from the state of Washington where there is no high school basketball or in-person school. He said he doesn’t have any college offers yet but has gotten interest from Georgia Tech, Utah State, Washington State and UNC-Charlotte.
“Our start really set the tone,” he said. “We were hitting big shots. Jaxon sacrificed tonight because he got double teamed the whole time and still played his role. We all hit shot and played our roles tonight, especially on defense.”
Chatman and his Caveman teammates had the deep range going on in the first half with seven triples in the first nine minutes of the game. Chatman had three 3-pointers in the first quarter and scored 11 points as American Fork jumped out to a 21-16 lead at the end of one. Evan Young drained back-to-back 3-pointers to open the second period and the Cavemen led 27-16. The lead reached 13 points at one time but Jordan Ross, who scored 12 points in the first half, led PG back to within 8, 37-29, by sticking a pull-up jumper with two seconds on the clock.
Chatman finished with four 3-pointers in the first half and scored 14 points for American Fork.
American Fork led by 11, 45-34 on a Chatman layup but Pleasant Grove found its offense midway through the third quarter. Dylan Jones scored 11 points in the third on three 3-pointers and helped trim the deficit to two, 48-46, on a drive with 1:32 to play. The Cavemen took a 55-50 lead into the fourth and immediately ran off an 8-0 spurt to jump ahead 63-50 with 5:56 remaining. Kohler flew down the baseline for a one-handed jam and a 65-54 advantage with 4:50 to go and that cushion was enough for AF to hold off the final Pleasant Grove charge.
“I’m really pleased with the first game and where we’re at,” Cuff said. “We have a lot of work to do taking care of the basketball. I told the guys that it would come down to free throw shooting. If we knock down those shot at the end, that matters. I was proud of them defensively. We know the importance of getting stops and battling on the boards.”
McCaden Adams added 15 points for the Vikings (0-1 Region 4, 13-1 overall) and Jones finished with 11. PG will host Corner Canyon next Tuesday.
Yaw Reneer added 13 points for American Fork (1-0, 10-2). The Cavemen take on Lone Peak on Tuesday.