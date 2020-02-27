"Cyclone."
With Thursday night's 5A boys basketball semifinal between Timpview and Farmington tied with under 30 seconds to play, Thunderbird head coach Kevin Santiago called a timeout to set up his team's final play.
"I called our spread offense to see if we could get junior guard Coleman Ford down the middle," Santiago said. "As we were about to stand up, our team said, 'let's run Cyclone.' I said, 'If you want it, let's go get it.'"
Timpview junior guard Jaxon Santiago described exactly what is supposed to happen on that play.
"I go pick the big guy, then junior forward Jake Whalin comes down and then I come off the screen for the 3-pointer," Jaxon Santiago said.
The Thunderbirds had ran that play on the previous possession and Wahlin had ended up with an open layup off the feed from Jaxon Santiago -- but would it work again?
"I came off this time, got the ball and they jumped me," Jaxon Santiago said. "I just went through and shot a little floater."
Kevin Santiago recalled that Jaxon Santiago had that same shot in the first quarter and had it sailed a foot short, drawing the "airball!" chant from the Phoenix student section -- but the junior said he felt a lot better about this one.
"When it came out of my hand, I had a feeling it was going in even though it was a little left," Jaxon Santiago said. "As soon as it bounced the first time, I started running down the court like it was going to go in -- and then it bounced in. Seeing all my teammates and coaches jump around, it was awesome."
Jaxon Santiago's shot may not have been the cleanest shot but it beat the buzzer to give Timpview the dramatic 49-47 victory over Farmington and send the Thunderbirds to the 5A championship.
"We've got one more game," Kevin Santiago said. "Can you tell we want it? We want it bad. You can see it in our guys. They battled like crazy."
While the final shot provided the margin of victory and sparked the wild celebration, it likely never would've happened if not for a big defensive stop.
Farmington had the ball and was holding for the last shot with under a minute to play, but Timpview wasn't passively letting it happen.
"We said we were going to be in 'Shark' which is our deny defense," Kevin Santiago said. "We were going to deny, deny, deny, deny and make them try to hit something. For whatever reason, they lost it and we got it."
Jaxon Santiago explained that he knew he had to keep Phoenix guard Collin Chandler from getting the ball.
"I think he is their best player," Jaxon Santiago said. "He is really good at getting to the basket and finishing. I was guarding him. The play before he went right be me. He gave the ball up so I just denied him. We pressured them and got the turnover."
Wahlin was able to knock the pass away and collect it, setting up the final offensive possession for Timpview.
In many ways it was a fitting finish to a fantastic game, one that saw each team seize the momentum only to have the other side rally with big plays of their own.
"I felt like we had it in the first half but then it started getting close," Jaxon Santiago said. "I had some bonehead plays but every game we play they tell me to keep fighting, to keep shooting. I couldn't really couldn't get anything to go but I went in their confident that I was going to make that."
Kevin Santiago was elated for his team's success but said his heart went out to the disappointed Phoenix players.
"I've lost three times on half-court shots where we didn't get the bounce," the Timpview head coach said. "It sucks if you lose. You walk out and you ache for a whole year."
Timpview was led by 15 points from Ford, while Wahlin added 14 points. Farmington was paced by 14 points from Truman Hendry.
The Thunderbirds move on to play the winner of the Springville/Woods Cross game in the 5A state title game, which will take place at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City Saturday at 1:30 p.m.