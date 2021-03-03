One of the most frustrating things for a basketball player or a coach is to see a squad play great defense and force an opponent to take a tough shot — only to see the other side get multiple opportunities because of a failure to secure the rebound.
That was where the No. 3-seed Lehi boys hoops squad found itself for much of the first two-and-a-half quarters against No. 11-seed Bonneville in Wednesday night’s 5A quarterfinal game in Lehi.
The Pioneers were allowing the Lakers two, three and sometimes even four chances as Bonneville aggressively attacked the offensive boards. When Lehi started boxing out more effectively, however, the Lakers had no answers and the Pioneers rolled to the 56-35 win.
“When you play good defense, it often allows you to get out in transition and play better offense,” Lehi head coach Quincy Lewis said. “We were playing good defense in the first half but didn’t box out. We had to finish possessions. We took care of that in the second half and that made the difference in the game.”
Bonneville was only down 32-28 midway through the third quarter and was still thinking upset. The Pioneers stretched the lead as they went on a 16-2 run, thanks in part to six points from senior guard Noa Gonsalves.
“I think we started to wake up,” Gonsalves said. “Everything started clicking. It feels really good when it’s like that, when you are out there playing loose and playing as a team.”
Gonsalves was a key offensive catalyst for Lehi as he tallied 26 points for the game. He scored 15 of the 27 first-half points for the Pioneers, including making three 3-pointers.
“Noa was excellent tonight,” Lewis said. “He can raise his level of play when he needs to.”
Gonsalves said he was having fun and that helped him be effective.
“My shots were falling and my teammates did a great job getting me going,” Gonsalves said. “Our goal was to out-hustle them tonight and I think we did that.”
Lewis complimented Bonneville for coming in prepared and forcing his team to up their game.
“I thought they were a very good defensive team,” Lewis said. “They were well-coached. We just wore them down a little as the game went on.”
Lehi also got 10 points from senior guard Tyson Hawkins.
With the victory, the Pioneers advance to the 5A semifinals, where they will face No. 2-seed Olympus.
“It means a lot to get to this point,” Gonsalves said. “We’ve worked hard to get here. But we’re not done yet. I can’t wait for the next game.”
Lewis, who went through a lot of playoff runs during his successful career at Lone Peak, said teams have to rely on being themselves at this stage of the playoffs.
“It feels great to get to the semifinals because there are always good teams out there,” Lewis said. “When you do, you have to fall back on who you are fundamentally. It’s not like football where you get a week to prepare. You have to rely on what you’ve been doing all year.”
The Pioneers and the Titans are scheduled to play at Salt Lake Community College Friday at 8 p.m. with the winner earning a spot in Saturday’s 5A championship game.
For complete details including ticket information, go to http://UHSAA.org.