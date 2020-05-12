It's been a winding road for Quincy Lewis in recent years.
After winning seven state championships and one national championship as the head coach of the Lone Peak boys basketball team, Lewis joined the BYU men's basketball program as an assistant.
His most recent stop was as the athletic director at Timpview but it felt like it would only be a matter of time before he returned to coaching.
That became official late Monday night when Lehi High School announced that Lewis would be the new head boys basketball coach for the Pioneers.
"Lehi has a proud and rich basketball history, and Coach Lewis is a great addition to that," Lehi principal Doug Webb said in the press release. "We are really excited to have him join our faculty."
Here is the release from Lehi:
"Lehi High School is excited to announce Quincy Lewis as the new boys basketball coach. Quincy brings a wealth of experience and success from both the high school and college levels. As a high school coach, he won seven state championships, one national championship and was named both the State and National High School Basketball Coach of the Year. Quincy is an excellent addition to the Lehi faculty that puts student success on and off the court as the top priority."