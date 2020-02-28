Heart and resiliency.
Those are two of the traits Lone Peak head boys basketball coach Rob Ross saw shine through for his team during the 2019-20 season.
Thus it was fitting that those characteristics were on full display in Friday night's 6A semifinal at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City as the Knights took on top-seeded Davis.
No matter what the talented Darts came up with, Lone Peak always responded and fought with tremendous intensity. It just proved to be not quite enough in the end as the Knights ran out of time and Davis escaped with the 63-61 win.
"We told the boys after the game that there have been a lot of great teams who have come through Lone Peak," Ross said. "But we can't think of one that we would be prouder of because of the adversity this team faced. They just kept fighting and getting better. We're as proud of them as we could be of any team because of the way they played and stuck together. I don't know a better way to say it."
Lone Peak's speed, shooting and inside play gave the Darts fits for most of the first three quarters and the Knights headed into the final eight minutes of the game with a 44-37 lead.
"We came into this game believing we could play with anyone if we executed our game plan," Ross said. "The boys played with a different level of confidence in the last few games. They figured out their roles and played confidently in those roles. That was huge for us."
But Lone Peak knew a team like Davis that had only lost one game all season wouldn't go down easily.
"They are an unbelievable team," Ross said. "I told their coach after watching them at Pleasant Grove earlier in the year that they play the game the way it should be played. They move the ball, their guys know their roles and they play great defense. They are really, really good."
The Darts came charging back as they scored 15 of the first 18 points in the final frame to seize the momentum.
But this Knight team -- one that had been through losing two key players to season-ending injuries, had been through a number of close losses and had been through a brutal stretch late in the season when nothing was going right -- once again showed its own heart and resiliency.
Lone Peak got down by six but kept scrapping. The Knights got a layup by senior guard Corbin Zentner, then a steal and a layup by senior forward Josh Jackson to cut Davis's lead to just two points with under 30 seconds left in the game.
When the Darts only made one of two foul shots, Lone Peak had the ball with a chance to tie.
But Davis senior guard Trevan Leonhardt managed to get a hand on the ball and steal it away, forcing the Knights to foul. He made both shots, seemingly putting the game away.
But Lone Peak came back one final time as senior guard Jared Jensen drained a 3-pointer in the final seconds. The Knights nearly got a steal on the ensuing inbounds pass by the Darts but time expired and Davis escaped with the win.
Lone Peak had four players in double figures offensively: junior center Cameron Brimhall (19 points), Zentner (15 points), Jackson (13 points) and Jensen (12 points).
The Darts were paced by 19 points from senior forward Spencer Vernon.
Ross said that watching those Knights battle like they did against an excellent opponent in such an electric atmosphere was an "unbelievable experience."
"I've been here for seven years and watched before that," Ross said. "This senior group was incredible. We had two seniors get hurt but they were still there every day supporting the team. I'm so proud of them and of the other guys who stepped up. I don't know if I could've asked for more. I'm sad we lost but I can go to bed tonight so proud because I know they gave everything they had."
He said he will always remember this group for its resiliency.
"They always bounced back no matter what was thrown at them," Ross said. "They went through a lot of stuff and we tried a lot of things. They just kept coming back and did what we asked. They were so resilient and always so positive. It was a great group."