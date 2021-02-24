To no one’s surprise, Region 4 flexed its muscles in the first round of the Class 6A boys basketball tournament.
Cameron Brimhall (23 points) and Ethan Copeland (20) combined for 43 points as the No. 9 seeded Lone Peak Knights had no trouble dispatching the No. 27 Northridge Knights 80-59 in Wednesday’s first round matchup.
One of these Knights was not like the other.
Lone Peak finished tied for fourth in the rough-and-tumble Region 4 but was in the exact same position last year before making a run to the state semifinals.
“It is nice to get that first one out of the way,” Lone Peak coach Rob Ross said. “Northridge plays hard. They’ve lost six games by three points or less. It was nicec to get Cameron back and we’re hoping to get Kobe (Sellers) back on Friday. We feel good about how we’re playing.”
Lone Peak (13-8) jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first two minutes and it was 11-2 after a 3-pointer from Luke Sutton. Lone Peak’s pressure sped up the visitors, resulting in tough shots and turnovers. Back-to-back triples by Aaron Edwards and Sutton pushed the home team’s lead to 21-5. Lone Peak led 22-8 at the end of the first quarter.
“We feel like we have guards that are quick and they have good skllls,” Ross said. “If we can speed people up it’s helpful because it takes them out of what they want to do.”
Copeland got hot in the second quarter and banged in three straight 3-pointers, giving his team a 31-13 lead. A steal and layup by Ike Johnson made the score 39-21 at the break.
Lone Peak raced out of the gates in the third quarter and it was 59-26 after Brimhall scored twice inside. A layup by Dallin Tadje gave the Knights a 67-36 lead to cap off a 28-point third quarter and both teams emptied their benches in the fourth.
Brimhall and Copeland are two of the state’s top scorers but Ross believes they have enough help around them to be dangerous each and every round of the tournament.
“Those guys are both obviously really good scorers,” Ross said. “What’s interesting about this team is that we do have guys all around them that can make shots. “
Sam Sivulich led Northridge (5-19) with 15 points.
Lone Peak will travel to play a second-round matchup at No. 8 Copper Hills on Friday.
“Our whole season is toward the state tournament,” Ross said. “We’ve had a lot of stuff, as has every team this year. We want to be healthy and we want to be playing our best defensive basketball when the state tournament comes. We believe we have as good of a chance as anybody to make a run.”