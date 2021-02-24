It would’ve been easy for the Maple Mountain boys basketball team to have been in panic mode late in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s 5A first round home game against rival Springville.
The Golden Eagles had seen a nine-point lead be completely erased by the surging Red Devils and were locked in a tie game with a team Maple Mountain had beaten by 14 points just last week.
But this Golden Eagle squad didn’t let the pressure of the moment or of the Springville defense push them into a costly mistake in that crucial moment.
Instead Maple Mountain worked the ball around until junior forward Seth Krommenhoek slipped free, scoring a layup and getting fouled. His old-fashioned 3-point play gave the Golden Eagles just enough buffer to secure the 56-54 win and advance to the second round of the playoffs.
“This wasn’t a matchup that we wanted because beating any team three times is hard and it’s even harder when it is a rivalry matchup,” Maple Mountain head coach Johnny Averett said. “They made some good adjustments after we beat them pretty good last week. They were ready for our defense but our man defense in the second half was really good and so was our rebounding. On of our goals was to control the boards.”
He gave his guys a lot of credit for coming up big on the key sequence late in the game.
“I’m so proud of them,” Averett said. “They ran the offense and were patient. Springville does a good job at switching on screens but sometimes a guy can get lost. Seth Krommenhoek was able to get free. It can be hard for high school athletes to be patient when the game was on the line but I was proud of how poised they were.”
Even with Krommenhoek’s big bucket, Springville had a couple of chances to tie or take the lead.
The Red Devils missed a trey but added a couple of free throws to get within one with the final seconds ticking off the clock. With 9.8 second left, Maple Mountain made 1-of-2 free throws after a Springville foul.
The Red Devils had a chance to snatch the lead away but the final 3-point attempt was just off and the Golden Eagles were able to control the rebound, virtually putting the game away.
Springville head coach Justin Snell said he felt like his squad played at a high level to give itself those opportunities.
“We are really happy with how they played,” Snell said. “We had to tweak some things after last week and that’s not easy with all the little things that go into it. The boys got after it.”
The Red Devils put together the first big run and led by as many as seven points in the first half. Maple Mountain, however, rallied and tied the game up early in the third quarter.
Then it was the home team’s turn to make a push as the Golden Eagles went on a 13-3 run and led 50-41 midway through the fourth quarter.
Springville responded in the same way, rallying to tie things up and for Maple Mountain to make the big plays late in the game.
“That was frustrating because we felt like we gave up some easy ones on some defensive lapses,” Averett said. “That turned into momentum for them. Like in any rivalry came, it came down to making plays at the end.”
Krommenhoek led Maple Mountain with 18 points, while senior Cooper Littledyke added 12 points. Springville was led by 18 points from junior guard Jake Nadauld.
While he would’ve loved to see his squad keep playing, Snell said the 2020-21 team was one he will always remember.
“I love this group of guys,” he said. “This is the hardest year I’ve ever had as a coach, with the virus and no summer ball and everything. It was rewarding to go from starting a season not knowing what we had to having a team that gave itself a chance everyday.”
With the win, the Golden Eagles advanced to play Mountain View in the second round at 7 p.m. Friday.