New year, new roles.
That’s the case for most high school basketball teams every year, but Maple Mountain is also dealing with an significant loss this season.
Tyler Nelson, the team’s second-leading scorer last year, suffered an ACL injury in the quarterfinals of the 5A football playoffs and won’t be able to play basketball in 2020-21. The Golden Eagles are adjusting and played well in a 61-57 road win at Orem on Tuesday.
“We’re still learning how to overcome that big injury,” Maple Mountain coach Johnny Averett said. “Tyler was a three-year starter for us so we’re still trying to find that person or the chemistry we need. We’re working at it. The last couple of games we’ve made some good strides. Tonight we started to make some good passes cutting to the rim. We haven’t even been seeing those plays the first three or four games.”
It was a close first half. A 3-point play by Maple Mountain point guard Cole Rollins tied the game at 21-all in the second quarter, but Orem surged to take a 30-25 lead at halftime. A pair of free throws from Kian Langford at the end of the third pushed the Golden Eagles to a 44-39 advantage heading into the final frame.
A 3-point bomb by Bennie Killpack and a slick back-door layup from Tyce Stevens took Maple Mountain to a 49-39 lead early in the fourth and the Golden Eagles led by seven, 54-47, with five minutes remaining. Orem’s full court pressure resulted in some turnovers and a steal by Dane Christenson ended up in a 3-point play, cutting the Maple Mountain lead to three (56-53) with 52.1 seconds to play. That was as close as the Tigers would get, though. Rollins banged in a couple of free throws and Owen Blakey followed up his own miss with a layup for a 60-55 lead. Rollins made 5 of 6 from the foul line in the final minutes
“We finally made a couple of shots,” Averett said. “We started the game 0-for-14 from the 3-point line. It’s hard to get anything going when we can’t make an open shot. Making shots solves a lot of problems. Then I thought our defense tightened up, especially in the second half. Playing good defense leads to some easy baskets on the other side.”
Cooper Littledike led Maple Mountain (2-3) with 17 points. Rollins had 13 and Blakey added 11. The Golden Eagles have a meeting with Pleasant Grove scheduled for Thursday.
Lance Reynolds and Aisake Toiavao had 11 points each for Orem (1-5), which will host Juan Diego on Friday.