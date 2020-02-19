Kael Mikkelsen is trying to go 4-for-4.
The Pleasant Grove senior guard has played in three straight state championship games — one as a freshman in Rock Springs, Wyoming, and the past two with the Vikings.
The odds are against Pleasant Grove — the No. 11 seed in the 6A tournament — reaching another title game but don’t tell that to Mikkelsen and his teammates, who tossed in 10 3-pointers in the first half and held off a hard-charging Clearfield team for a 90-72 first-round victory on Wednesday.
“That’s what I’m trying to do, that’s the goal,” said Mikkelsen, who scored one off his career high with 28 points. “We’ll see if that happens. Our scoring comes. We can score any time no matter what. Our scoring always there, if our defense can step up we have a really good shot.”
Mikkelsen teamed up with junior post Isaac Vaha to spearhead a devastating 18-3 second quarter run to grab control of the game.
Pleasant Grove led 20-16 at the end of the first quarter and Clearfield scored to cut the deficit to two to open the second. Vaha scored 10 points and Mikkelsen scored nine points in the run that turned that two point lead into a 38-23 advantage with 3:35 to play in the first half. One of the highlights in the run was a steal by Vaha, who tossed the ball ahead to Jamari Egbert for a breakaway dunk.
“It’s really nice when Isaac gets active because he just creates turnovers,” Mikkelsen said. “He got three straight just by having his hands in the right spot and that led to our big run. When he gets active he can really cause some trouble. He can not only guard his guy but he helps on everybody’s guy.”
The Vikings scored 29 points in the second quarter to take a 49-32 lead at the break.
The Pleasant Grove lead never fell below 13 points in the second half as Clearfield matched the Vikings shot for shot. Falcons guard Kaden Swanson, who led all scorers with 31 points, made shots from every angle and scored 20 points in the second half. Every time Clearfield started a run, Pleasant Grove answered on the offensive end. Freshman point guard Jordan Ross scored all of his 11 points in the second half, including a trio of 3-pointers.
Vaha finished with 18 points for Pleasant Grove (14-10), which finished with 14 3-pointers from seven different players.
Pleasant Grove coach Randy McAllister was pleased to get the win but had some words for his team about defense after the game.
“Offensively we tried to speed it up little bit from the beginning with our press, but we expect to play better defense,” McAllister said. “If we don’t shoot that well in the first half it’s probably a four-point game at halftime. I’m really not very happy about the defense at all tonight. I feel like Clearfield attacked and shot the ball really well and we let them, so we’ve got to do a better job on defense.
The Vikings’ second round opponent is Bingham (15-8), the No. 6 seed in the 6A tournament. The Miners earned a 91-88 win over the Vikings on Jan. 3.
“This time of year in every round it steps up another notch,” McAllister said. “We have a tough opponent Friday night and if we play that kind of defense they’ll score 100 points on us. So we’ll put in some work tomorrow and try to fix some things.”