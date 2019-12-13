There wasn’t much that was working for the Orem boys basketball team in Friday’s game against Provo.
The Tigers were struggling from the 3-point line and turning the ball over in addition to having a hard time guarding Bulldogs junior guard Isaac Castagnetto.
You know what was working for Orem, especially down the stretch?
Taft Mitchell.
The Tiger’s only returning starter finally helped his team find a good offensively flow in the final quarter and made the game-winning free throw in Orem’s 48-47 win.
“It was good to have Taft at the line,” Tigers coach Perry Wildeboer said. “He’s our earn-it player. He’s clutch for us.”
Lincoln Praeger forced a jump ball out of Provo’s press with 19.4 second to play and the Bulldogs trailing 47-45. Praeger banked in a tough shot in the paint with 6.7 seconds remaining to the tie game at 47. Instead of calling time out, Orem opted to inbound the ball. Mitchell wove his way the length of the court through the Provo defense — even going behind his back ala Danny Ainge near the free throw line — and sailed in for a layup, drawing a foul with 0.4 seconds showing on the clock. Mitchell drained his first free throw and missed the second on purpose so Provo wouldn’t have time to launch a shot to secure the victory.
Orem led 12-6 after one quarter and stretched that lead to 15-8 when Hegsted converted a 3-point play early in the second. The Tigers led 19-17 at halftime but Provo surged in the third quarter and a basket by Luke Peterson gave the visitors a 32-27 lead heading in the final stanza.
The Bulldogs still led by five, 38-33, with six minutes left. But Orem put on a full-court press that turned the momentum and Mitchell found Hegsted on the pick and roll three straight times to put the Tigers up 41-39, setting up the final two minutes.
“We were out of sync,” Wildeboer said. “We weren’t fluid like we would like to be. We were coming off a Tuesday game where we played really well (beating Kearns 78-46) at their place, so maybe we were a little complacent. Credit to Provo. They were 4-0 coming into this game so they are obviously doing something right. They like playing in low-scoring games and they got us to play in a low-scoring game.”
Mitchell led Orem (6-1) with 16 points and Collin Hegsted added 15, including six straight points during a critical part of the fourth quarter. Castagnetto scored a career-high 24 points for Provo (4-1) and Gabe Gutierrez added 11.
“This team is really coachable,” Wildeboer said. “They are eager and want to be good. Having just one starter back, it always takes time for the maturity. We’re developing that experience to go along with Taft, who is very good. The pieces are there and we play hard. We’ve got guys who are coming along.”
Orem plays at Alta next Tuesday to open Region 7 play and Provo heads to Las Vegas on Dec. 18 for the Tarkanian Classic.