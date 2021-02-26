American Fork coach Ryan Cuff knows state championships.
The former Richfield High star has won state titles at Lone Peak (2001), Dixie (2016) and with the Cavemen (2019). He would know if his team has the goods to win another one.
Looks like they do.
No. 4 seed American Fork battered No. 13 and defending state champion Fremont on Friday 67-45 in the Class 6A second round. The Silverwolves had no answer for 6-foot-8 junior Jaxon Kohler, who went off for 28 points with an impressive display of power moves and outside shooting. The Caveman defense helped create a couple of big runs to ease out to a comfortable lead and move on to the Class 6A quarterfinals.
“We’re playing together,” Cuff said. “That’s the key. We’re coming together. We had a lot of these new kids and it just takes time. But I like our composure. We didn’t hurry too much against their pressure. We wanted to be a little bit more up tempo and that changed the momentum the last four minutes of the second quarter.”
Both teams got off to a slow start but Kohler scored on a rebound then drained a 3-pointer for a 7-1 lead. Fremont, which lost all five starters off last year’s state championship team including BYU commit Dallin Hall, kept it respectable until the Cavemen went on a 15-4 run to close the first half. Yaw Reneer hit a 3-pointer and Kohler continued to dominate inside, which led to a 33-12 halftime lead.
Fremont never got any closer than 16 points the rest of the way. Another big spurt from American Fork early in the fourth included 3-pointers from Reneer and Kohler, followed by Kohler converting a 3-point play, for a 59-34 lead with four minutes remaining.
Cuff also praised the work of 6-5 senior Tobey Schmitt, the team’s second-leading scorer last year who has assumed a true workmanlike role this year.
“Tobey doesn’t care who gets credit,” Cuff said. “Tobey is a great teammate. He struggled early but he’s been coming on now. He can be our most valuable player because he does all the dirty work. He gets rebounds for us and he shares the ball. Teams are playing off him to double team Jaxon and we’re getting him to cut to the basket when they do that.”
American Fork (16-6) will take on No. 5 Bingham (17-5) in the quarterfinals at home next Tuesday with the opportunity to reach the semifinals at Salt Lake Community College on Thursday. The Miners took care of Roy 65-43 in a second round game on Friday. The Cavemen topped Bingham 69-62 in the preseason.
“We’re so glad to be at least playing in front of some family and our students,” Cuff said. “It’s nice to be able to play another game at home. Having the quarterfinals at home, you hardly ever hear of that. But we’ll take it for sure. It means a lot.”