Both Orem head boys basketball coach Perry Wildeboer and Timpview head boys basketball coach Kevin Santiago used similar phrases when discussing Tuesday’s Region 7 battle between the Tigers and the Thunderbirds in Orem.
For the Tigers, the term was used to describe what got them ready.
“Timpanogos came out and punched us in the mouth,” Wildeboer said. “We had a Saturday practice with no fear because we had already been hit that hard. It changed the identity of our team. Guys came together and got things working, and now we are seeing the results.”
On Tuesday night it was Orem’s turn to return the favor.
“We haven’t taken a punch that hard all year,” Santiago said. “In our other losses we’ve been in the game but tonight they hit us and we weren’t ready.”
It was the Tiger defense that provided the crushing haymaker early in the contest as Orem used a 19-1 first-half run to seize control of the game. Timpview was never able to get within single digits the rest of the way as the Tigers cruised to the 76-52 victory over the Thunderbirds.
“It felt really good,” Orem senior guard Ryan Clayton said. “We came out strong. Our coaches let us know that they are one of the most skilled teams in 5A so we had to match or exceed their intensity. We played with fire for the whole game.”
Clayton and the other Tiger guards played huge roles in getting the home team rolling with their smart defensive work.
“We were good at not letting them reverse the ball easily,” Wildeboer said. “Timpview is one of the best at reversing the ball but Ryan was really good at getting out there and getting deflections. Our guards set the tone in the first quarter with how they played position defense.”
Timpview led 9-7 in the early going after a 3-pointer by T’Bird junior forward Jake Wahlin — but Orem was just getting locked in.
Sparked by eight points from Clayton, the Tigers would score 19 of the next 20 points and then extend the run to build a 33-15 advantage.
“I knew who their ball-handlers were and so I was ready,” Clayton said. “We were prepared for what they wanted to do. Defense was what won us the game.”
Timpview kept trying to claw back into the game and got within 11 points but Orem always had an answer.
“We knew they were good at making runs and that they could get back in the game in a hurry,” Clayton said. “We just had to shut those down and keep the lead.”
The Tigers were led by 24 points from senior guard Taft Mitchell, while Clayton added 15 and junior guard Aisake “Ice” Toiaivao tacked on 13 points.
“’Ice’ just has such style,” Wildeboer said. “He’s got ice in his veins. In a game like this with the adrenaline and hype, he just plays smooth and cool. He plays like the Iceman.”
Timpview was paced by 15 points from Wahlin in the losing effort.
Santiago is now in the position Wildeboer and Orem were after the Timpanogos game in that he hopes to see his Thunderbird team come back stronger after a tough defeat.
“Our mantra is to be growth-oriented,” Santiago said. “Competition is here to teach you how to get better and Orem was a great teacher tonight. We learned a lot about what we have to get done. We know what teams will try to do to stop us and we have to be ready for that.”
For the Tigers, the big win gets them back in the hunt for the region title but they know they also have to learn from this game.
“It feels amazing but we can’t have a let down,” Clayton said. “We have to keep doing what we did today and use it in every game.”
Orem (12-5, 3-3) will try to avenge an earlier loss when Alta comes to town on Jan. 24 while Timpview (13-4, 3-3) hosts Mountain View on the same evening.
Both games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.