Springville’s Payton Murphy is a quarterback.
In two seasons as a starter for the Red Devils, the 6-foot-1 Murphy was the leader of the offense who threw all the touchdowns (38) and got all the girls.
It comes with the territory.
Springville is the No. 2 seed in the Class 5A boys basketball tournament and Murphy plays a very different role.
He’s a defensive stopper who can guard multiple positions. He rebounds, he plays at a fast pace and he makes all the right hustle plays for the 19-5 Red Devils. He only averages about three points per game, but his role is just as significant as it was in football.
Murphy is a winner.
“He’s a fantastic kid,” Springville coach Justin Snell said. “He’s super aggressive and when he shows up ready to go, he’s a force that does everything that is vitally needed for this group. We talk about everybody’s got a role, and as long as everyone is willing to embrace it this group is really good.
“To Payton’s credit, that’s hard. To go from ‘The Guy’ to not necessarily a lesser role because his role is really important to us, but it’s not as visible. He never gets the credit he should, but he does get the credit from the coaching staff and his teammates.”
Murphy described his role this way: “I just come in to get rebounds and do my role on offense,” he said. “I’m not much of a scorer. I don’t go out there to score. I just try to get everyone open and rebound the ball.”
Murphy’s impact on the game comes mainly on the defensive end, where his quick hands and aggressiveness results in turnovers and transition opportunities for teammates such as Paul Terry, Zach Visentin, Cooper Riggs and Murphy’s favorite receiver from football, Austin Mortensen.
“He’s open in basketball,” Murphy said with a laugh. “He’s always open in football. Even if he’s not open I’m throwing it to him every time.”
Murphy was a freshman when Springville won three games by a combined four points — one in overtime and another in double OT — to claim the 2017 Class 4A championship.
“I think the grittiness that team had is the same as this one,” Snell said. “I also think this team, they’ve had a target on their back the entire season. That 2017 team was complete under the radar. This group’s mental toughness to say ‘We’re going to take every team’s best shot, no one is going to overlook us and we’re going to come at you anyway’ is just fantastic.”
As for Murphy, he said the adjustment from quarterback to role player was tough but all he wants to do is win.
“I don’t really care about that at all,” he said. “We’re one of the better teams in the state and we believe we have a good shot to win this. So all that other stuff doesn’t matter to me.”
The Red Devils take on No. 10 seed Bountiful in the quarterfinals at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday.
“We’ve just got to be us,” Murphy said. “That’s been our goal this whole year, just to stick to us and focus on us. What I like about this team is the bond that we all have because we all love each other. We have eight seniors. We all grew up together and we’re all best friends. We felt like the top dog all year and still do.”
CLASS 5A PREVIEW
How wide open is the Class 5A boys tournament? The No. 1 seed (Maple Mountain) was eliminated by the No. 17 seed (Provo) in the second round and that’s just one of a number of upsets.
No. 2 Springville (19-5), No. 3 Woods Cross (18-5) and No. 4 Timpview (19-6) still remain and would be considered the favorites going into the quarterfinal round.
Springville is a balanced team with a quality big man in the 6-foot-8 Visentin and a group of guards who can all hit from the outside. Region 5 champ Woods Cross is led by 6-4 guard Jake Howe (15.6 points per game), who has made 49 3-pointers this season. Timpview’s Jake Whalen (13.9 ppg), Coleman Ford (13.5) and Jaxon Santiago (10.1) combined to make 136 shots from beyond the arc.
At 6-5 and 230 pounds, Robert Whaley (19.8 ppg) makes Bountiful (16-10) a dangerous opponent. Provo (13-12) has pulled off two upsets by beating No. 16 Payson and Maple Mountain and No. 21 Murray has surprised higher seeds Spanish Fork (No. 12) and Timpanogos (No. 5) to reach the quarterfinals.
One of the best matchups of the quarterfinal round pits Woods Cross against No. 6 Orem (18-7), led by senior guard Taft Mitchell (23.6 ppg).
CLASS 6A PREVIEW
The strength in Class 6A has been in Region 1 all season and No. 1 Davis (21-1), No. 2 Fremont (20-3) and No. 3 Layton (20-2) have all advanced to the quarterfinals. All three teams won their second-round matchups by at least 19 points.
Davis has four double-figure scorers in 6-3 guard Jake Sampson (13.6), 6-3 forward Spencer Vernon (11.1), 6-4 guard Trevan Leonhardt (10.8) and 6-6 forward Dylan Perrenoud (10.4). Fremont’s Dallin Hall (22.3 ppg) is the premier player in the state and Layton’s 6-8 Ethan Potter (22.4 ppg) can dominate a game.
No. 9 Westlake takes on Davis and No. 11 Pleasant Grove battles Layton in search of big upsets after knocking off higher seeds in the second round.
Another intriguing quarterfinal matchup pits two Region 4 foes in No. 4 Skyridge and No. 12 Lone Peak. The Falcons won both matchups but the Knights are a streaky shooting team that put up 87 points in an upset at Corner Canyon in the second round.