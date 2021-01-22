PLEASANT GROVE - Going 0-3 in region play is almost unheard of for a team as esteemed as Lone Peak boys basketball.
Fortunately, that inauspicious mark won't be heard this year, following the Knights thrilling 73-70 win over Region 4 rival Pleasant Grove on Friday.
"Yeah, we really did need this one, and fortunately our guys were able to settle down and get it done at the end, there," said Lone Peak coach Rob Ross.
Getting to the end proved difficult, given what the Vikings dealt at the start of the fourth quarter.
With Lone Peak having led throughout most of the game, Pleasant Grove ripped off eight straight points to start the final period to tie things up at 56-56. A Jordan Ross bucket at the 5:30 mark gave the Vikings their first lead since the first quarter at 58-57.
"Coach (Randy) McAllister is such a great coach and he changed things up on us defensively, and we had a tough time adjusting to it, at first," Rob Ross said. "They just sped it up on us and we weren't able to respond there at first."
But fortunately, Rob Ross's team settled down and responded unlike it had the two games prior.
Steady inside play led by Cam Brimhall coupled with timely big and timely shots from the perimeter from Ethan Copeland highlighted the comeback effort for the Knights. The biggest shot of the night was perhaps from Copeland, who swished through a 3-pointer with just over a minute and a half left to give the Knights the lead at 68-67.
"Ethan is so skilled and so talented," Rob Ross said. "But the best thing about Ethan, in my opinion, is that he's an unselfish basketball player. He's always a threat, but he's also a great teammate who moves well and does all the right things even when he doesn't have the ball."
Copeland finished with a game-high 30 points with Brimhall adding 19. Pleasant Grove was led by McCaden Adams and his team-high 25 points with Jordan Ross adding 19.
As mentioned, Lone Peak had lost two straight to start off Region 4 play, making the win over Pleasant Grove especially notable and important for the team, moving forward. It also provided an opportunity for the team to respond late when momentum was taken away.
"I'm real proud of how we just kept our composure," Rob Ross said. "The way Coach McAllister throws things at you makes it difficult, but we responded and it was definitely a big win for us and it was great to see, as a coach."
With the win Lone Peak improves to 9-4 overall and 1-2 in Region 4 play while Pleasant Grove drops to 14-2 overall and 1-2 in Region 4 play.