In many high school boys basketball games, the buzzer-beating tip-in made by Skyridge senior forward Trevon Snoddy to force overtime would've been absolutely crushing, the type of play that an opponent couldn't recover from.
But Friday night in Lehi, Pleasant Grove refused to fold.
The Vikings made just enough plays in the extra period to get the lead, then held on for the heart-stopping 64-63 win.
"This team found a way to come back every time they made a mistake," Pleasant Grove head coach Randy McAllister said. "I'm so proud of how resilient they were."
The Vikings led by three points as the final seconds of regulation ticked off the clock and the Falcons scrambled for an open look from beyond the arc. Skyridge junior guard Duncan Reid elevated but got hit on the shot, earning three shots with just 0.4 seconds on the clock.
Reid made the first but McAllister called a timeout to make him think about the shots. The tactic worked as the second shot rimmed out. He attempted to intentionally miss the third but was called for leaving the free throw line too early, giving the Vikings the ball out of bounds.
With no timeouts left, McAllister and his staff were frantically trying to get things set for the Pleasant Grove inbounds pass but the deafening noise made communication impossible. The result was a mixup on the baseline and a turnover, giving the ball back to Skyridge without any time running off the clock.
Everyone knew what the Falcons were going to do but it didn't matter. The lob to Snoddy was perfect and he drained the game-tying tip-in as time expired, sparking a wild celebration from the Skyridge players and fans.
Falcon junior forward Isaac Vaha said he had a sinking feeling inside after the turnover.
"I had a gut feeling that they were going to do something crazy," Vaha said. "We were 0-3 in overtime games but we knew we had to come back."
McAllister said the message to his team was to keep battling.
"We kept it positive," McAllister said. "We have a lot of players who are learning, who haven't had a lot of varsity minutes. We just wanted to stay positive, keep them going."
After Vaha won the tip and Pleasant Grove got a free throw to go in front, the home team again seized the momentum when Reid drained a deep 3-pointer.
But once again the Vikings rallied as Vaha -- who hadn't had a great shooting night -- got a kick-out pass and confidently stepped into the shot, knocking it down to put Pleasant Grove back in front.
"All the momentum shifted," Vaha said. "We turned up the intensity on defense."
Back and forth the game went as a layup by Skyridge junior forward Dallin Yates was answered by an offensive rebound and putback by Vaha with more than a minute left in the game.
Both teams had chances as time wound down but missed shots and turnovers resulted in the Falcons having the ball down by one with 15 seconds to play.
"We knew they were going to draw something up for (Snoddy) because he was their guy all night," Vaha said. "They tried to run a back screen but the pass hit the rim."
At that point it became an all-out scramble with players diving after the ball as is bounced around. Skyridge finally scooped it up and got a shot off, although it was likely after the buzzer and didn't go in anyways.
That meant after four more minutes of added drama, the Vikings could finally celebrate.
"This was a big one for us," Vaha said. "We started fresh in region and going 3-1 is huge."
Pleasant Grove (10-7, 3-1) next host Westlake on Jan. 28, while Skyridge (12-5, 3-1) will try to bounce back when it plays at Lone Peak on the same night.
Both games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.