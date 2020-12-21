The Vikings of antiquity were known for their quick-strike capabilities. No one knew precisely when or where the mighty warriors of the North were going to appear to wreak havoc.
The Pleasant Grove boys basketball team emulated their mascot with a quick strike of their own in the third quarter of Monday afternoon's game against Timpview at a Corner Canyon tournament held in Draper.
The Vikings turned a one-poi;6nt halftime lead into a 13-point advantage as Pleasant Grove went on a 16-4 run to start the second half.
Although the Thunderbirds tried to find a way to battle back, the Vikings kept Timpview at bay and secured the 73-59 victory to remain unbeaten so far in 2020.
"We have a nice deep club," Pleasant Grove head coach Randy McAllister said. "We did enough offensively today and then defensively we didn't let them get in the swing of things. We were able to keep it close early until we could get some separation in the second half."
He said the big difference during the third quarter was what his Vikings did defensively.
"When they drive, they make good decisions about whether to kick it back outside or dump it in for a layup," McAllister said. "They read the defense really well and got a number of layups in the first half. We wanted to take that away. Then we also did a good job closing out on their shooters. Also holding them to just one shot was big. We played solid in the third quarter and that was the difference."
Pleasant Grove senior forward Isaac Vaha agreed, saying the defensive effort opened up things at the other end of the court as well.
"We were able to pick up on their personnel and started picking them apart," Vaha said. "That led to some easy baskets and we were able to stretch the lead."
Timpview head coach Kevin Santiago credited the Vikings for being more aggressive at that turning point in the game.
"We were 0-for-8 from the 3-point line in the third quarter," Santiago said. "They pounded it inside and that made the difference. They were taking the ball to the rim while we were taking 3-pointers and missing them."
Vaha was a key catalyst for Pleasant Grove, since the 6-foot-7, 250-pound forward who signed to play tight end for the University of Utah football team was a matchup problem for the Thunderbirds.
"That matchup didn't favor Timpview," McAllister said. "Isaac is a monster in there. He's still working to get his basketball conditioning back but he is so skilled. He has great hands and great footwork. He can also play both inside and outside."
Vaha led all scorers as he poured in 28 points, becoming the fifth different Viking to lead the team in scoring already in Pleasant Grove's eight games.
"It's definitely different from last year," Vaha said. "Last year I only gained five or 10 pounds for football, while this year I gained 20. It's a different game now but I'm getting it. I feel better conditioned now. The goal is to be ready for region."
Pleasant Grove also got double-digit scoring from junior guard Dylan Jones (13 points), junior guard McCaden Adams (11 points) and sophomore guard Jordan Ross (10 points).
Timpview — who was playing its fourth game in five days — was paced by 17 points from senior guard Jaxon Santiago, who knocked down five 3-pointers.
Even though the outcome wasn't in their favor, Kevin Santiago hopes his team learned some valuable lessons from what happened against the Vikings.
"We try to play the best teams and we want to have a growth mindset," Kevin Santiago said. "I told them after the game that I hoped we learned lessons from this game that we will need down the stretch, that we saw what they were doing and what we were doing. We need opponents to play us tough because there are no easy games in our region."
Pleasant Grove (8-0) will face another tough challenge on Tuesday when the Vikings play Corner Canyon in the morning at 9 a.m. and then take on Payson in the afternoon at 3:40 p.m.
Timpview (6-2) is slated to face the Chargers at 2:20 p.m. the same afternoon.
All of the games will take place as part of the Corner Canyon tournament at Corner Canyon High in Draper.