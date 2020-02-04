It can be tough for any high school basketball player to drown out all of the noise and the distractions, to minimize the emotions and the frustrations during a wild game — especially for a freshman.
But that’s what Pleasant Grove freshman guard Jordan Ross had to do as he stepped to the free throw line Tuesday night with his team clinging to a two-point lead over Lone Peak late in the fourth quarter.
“I try not to think,” Ross said after the game. “I shoot a lot of free throws in the gym with my dad, so I try to take the crowd and the noise and everything out and just make the free throw.”
It could’ve been tough to do for a number of reasons at that moment:
- He had been in that situation a couple of times earlier in the season and hadn’t been able to get the shots to drop.
- His team had seen a 26-point second-half lead over the Knights shrink to just a single bucket, an experience that would be frustrating for anyone.
- In the game to that point, he had only been able to make two of his three attempts.
Would any of those things phase the Pleasant Grove freshman?
Not this time.
Ross drilled both foul shots, then did it again a few moments later as the Vikings secured the 77-71 victory over Lone Peak to stay in a tie atop the Region 4 standings.
“That shows what type of competitor Jordan is,” Pleasant Grove head coach Randy McAllister said. “He is coming along. The game is slowing down for him. He gets it and he’s not scared of any stage. He’s becoming a phenomenal player.”
Ross’s clutch foul shots came after a sequence when he had twice gotten the ball close to the basket with two very different results.
“On the first play I got blocked,” Ross said. “So the second time I went with the pump fake but my defender didn’t go for it, so I shot a floater and hit it.”
That shot gave Pleasant Grove a 69-64 advantage but the Knights answered with a 3-pointer — their 12th of the game — to set up Ross’s big free throws.
It appeared in the first half that the Vikings would be able to cruise to victory as the home team poured in 49 points while holding Lone Peak to just 28.
“We executed in that first half like we expected to execute all season long,” McAllister said. “We are the highest scoring team in our region but unfortunately we aren’t the best defensive team in our region yet. That was a complete half for us.”
But the Pleasant Grove coaching staff knew a team like Lone Peak wasn’t just going to go away.
“We just knew that they were going to make a run,” McAllister said. “We knew they were going to get hot and come with intense pressure. They did a great job coming back.”
The Vikings led 57-31 after starting the second half on an 8-3 spurt — but then the tables turned.
Lone Peak scored 36 of the next 48 points to nearly erase the lead. In the end, however, the Knights weren’t able to get over the hump.
“At least we fought back,” Lone Peak head coach Rob Ross said. “In seven region games, none have been decided by more than six points. We’ve won four and lost three. It’s crazy. It means we need to be better at being ready and doing the little things.”
McAllister said he views the ultra-competitive nature of these types of games as a positive for his squad.
“It’s great to be put under that type of pressure,” McAllister said. “You want to be playing better at the end of the year than you are at the beginning and we’re better than we were two weeks ago. I like the direction we are headed.”
Pleasant Grove was led by 20 points from Ross, while forward Isaac Vaha chipped in 15 and Kael Mikkelsen added 11.
Lone Peak got a game-high 23 points from senior guard Corbin Zentner, while Jared Jensen had 19 points and Josh Jackson added 18.
Pleasant Grove (12-8, 5-2) next hosts Corner Canyon on Friday while Lone Peak (11-7, 4-3) goes on the road to face rival American Fork on the same evening.
Both games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.