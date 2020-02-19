Provo senior guard Lincoln Prager knew the stakes as he stepped to the free throw line Wednesday night with a packed house in the gym at Payson High School going nuts.
Tie game … 6.7 seconds on the clock … season on the line.
He also knew that he had missed the front end of two 1-and-1 opportunities earlier in the fourth quarter.
“I knew I had missed a couple and had to redeem myself,” Prager said. “I had the opportunity to make up for those misses. I admit I was nervous but I just bent my legs and shot it. I knew the first one was going in.”
Prager did indeed make the first foul shot to give the Bulldogs the lead by a single point. The second one, however, bounced out, sparking a wild, last-second scramble.
The Lions raced down the court while Provo defenders tried to hold on. Payson got the ball to senior guard Hayden Roundy, who led all scorers with 20 points.
He launched what might have been the game-winning 3-pointer — only to have it deflected high in the air by Provo senior guard Gabe Gutierrez.
The Lions didn’t have time to get off another shot and the Bulldogs celebrated the 48-47 win, which kept their season alive.
“This feels so good,” Prager said. “It feels great to win a game at state. That’s the first time it’s happened in a long time.”
He credited Gutierrez for making the big defensive play the preserved the victory.
“He found No. 2 (Roundy) who was their shooter on the floor,” Prager said. “We knew they were going to try to get him the ball but Gabe tipped the shot. He stepped up against Roundy all game, which was a big key for us.”
Provo head coach Don Johnson said he just told his team not to foul on that final defensive sequence.
“We scrambled after them,” Johnson said. “Payson has great shooters, so we just tried to find guys.”
Lion head coach Anthony Mitchell said he had a timeout but didn’t want to let Provo set up it’s defense.
“I told them to get it and go,” Mitchell said. “They were to try to get to the basket and if they couldn’t then kick it to the open guy. We might have passed it once to many but that is hard to know in the heat of the moment.”
In many ways it was fitting that the game came down to free throws and defense.
In the second quarter, it was the Provo defense that put the clamps down on Payson as the Bulldogs went on a 13-1 run to build a 29-20 halftime lead.
The visitors led by as many as 10 points in the second half but the Lions got more aggressive defensively and forced some key Provo turnovers to get back in the game.
Payson climbed all the way back into a tie and had the ball with a chance to take the lead. A Lion layup came up just short and the Bulldogs got the ball back.
Prager then drove to the basket and although his shot refused to drop, he drew the foul and went to the line.
“I was nervous because we didn’t shoot well from the free throw line,” Johnson said. “But we had emphasized it late in the year because we had been struggling.”
The base free throw turned out to be just enough to get the win.
“It was exactly the type of game I expected,” Johnson said. “We split both games in region. I’m proud of our guys. It’s been a tough year but this is the third season and anything can happen. They responded and came in focused.”
Provo was led by 15 points apiece from Gutierrez and Prager.
Mitchell said he was hoping his guys would be able to put things together and make a run but things just didn’t work out.
“I’m proud of the boys,” Mitchell said. “We had one bad stretch in region but we worked on things and had a chance to go far. I’m proud of the way the kids battled and never gave up this year.”
The Bulldogs now move on to face top-seeded Maple Mountain in the second round of the 5A state playoffs. That game will take place Friday in Spanish Fork starting at 7 p.m.