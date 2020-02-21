The madness started early this year in Spanish Fork as Provo upset Maple Mountain, the No. 1 team in 5A, 54-50 in the second round of the boys’ 5A basketball state tournament Friday night.
“I felt like we were ready right from the start,” Provo senior Gabe Gutierrez said. “I could feel the energy from our team and we just came in and got the job done.”
The Bulldogs, winners of two-straight state tournament games, relied on its defensive game plan to guard the 3-point line and not allow any open looks for the Golden Eagle shooters. Maple Mountain hit just two 3-pointers all night.
“We knew we needed to just play tough defense, guard the 3-point line well, and guard their big man inside tough,” Provo head coach Donald Johnson said. “They still hit a few but that’s been our mojo this year and will be key moving forward as we advance in state.”
After losing the first two matchups between the teams by a combined 47 points, Provo grabbed a quick lead in the first quarter and increased it to 11 in the second quarter thanks to eight points in the quarter from junior guard Isaac Castagnetto.
In the third, every time Maple Mountain cut into the Bulldog lead Gutierrez answered for Provo as the senior scored eight of his 17 in the third.
“Gabe took over,” Johnson said. “He knew we needed to ride on his shoulders. He did everything we asked him to on offense, defense, rebounding. He never shies away.”
The Golden Eagles managed to put together a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter and cut the Provo lead to one with just 2:02 left to play. However, Maple Mountain wasn’t able to complete the comeback as the Bulldogs made their free throws down the stretch.
“Every team is going to make runs, but we had to answer back,” Gutierrez said. “Just like a boxing match, someone is going to punch you, but you have to punch back.”
The Bulldogs advance to the quarterfinals in the state tournament and will play at the Huntsman Center next week. A great accomplishment for a team that had lost six of seven heading into the state tournament. But Johnson isn’t satisfied.
“We’re not done yet,” Johnson said. “This is a big win for us, but we haven’t accomplished anything. Whoever we play next we know it will be an even tougher task.”