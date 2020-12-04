One of the biggest questions for the Skyridge boys basketball team coming into the 2020-21 season was how the Skyhawks were going to replace the contributions of the departed seniors, most notably Trevon Snoddy.
If Friday night's season-opener against Salem Hills in Lehi is any indication, the Falcons have a number of players ready to fill the void.
Skyridge used an early run to seize control and then kept the visiting Skyhawks at bay the rest of the way as the Falcons earned the 73-54 win.
"I liked our balance tonight," Skyridge head coach Jeff Gardner said. "We got good contributions from a number of players. I liked how our guards attacked the basket. They had some nice finishes but also made some nice dump-off passes to our bigs. I was pleased with that."
Leading the way for the Falcons was senior guard Duncan Reid, who poured in 19 points, while senior forward Dallin Yates added 15 points, junior guard Nicholas Holland chipped in 14 and senior guard Parker Christensen had 13.
The home team was up 6-4 in the early going when it got things going at both ends of the court. Skyridge had four different players chip in as the Falcons scored 12 of the next 14 points to go up by double digits.
"Something I also liked about this team is its aggressiveness," Gardner said. "We weren't tentative coming in. We came out with energy and effort, and were able to put them on their heels early, which was big because they are a good team. We knew they were going to keep coming back but we built that cushion and then were able to keep the lead."
Salem Hills battled but was never able to get closer than seven points the rest of the way.
"When teams make runs, we have to realize that we need to be more disciplined offensively and not get stagnant," Skyhawk head coach Blake Francom said. "Athletically we can match up with anyone. We are long and rangy. I'm optimistic about what we can do. I feel like we are just scratching the surface of our potential this year."
Salem Hills was paced by 13 points from senior guard Rome Simonsen while senior forward Carson Caines put in 11.
It was the second game in two days against Region 4 opponents for the Skyhawks, who lost at home to Lone Peak on Thursday night. Francom hopes these tough early games pay dividends for his squad down the road.
"There aren't a lot of teams who have started the first two days of the season with games against two of the top 6A teams in the state," Francom said. "We have to learn to be more disciplined. Last year's team wasn't as athletic but because it was disciplined we were a really good defensive team. We've got to get to that level. If we can do that consistently, I think we'll be in good shape."
Gardner said he saw a lot of things he liked from his team but the Falcons also have a lot to improve on.
"When we got beat, our off-ball defense wasn't as good," Gardner said. "Salem Hills also did a good job taking charges. We need to recognize that when guys are sliding over we have to be more in control. But right now we are thrilled to be playing. The love of the game is going to shine through this season. We're playing it in its purest form, without the crowds or other things. This is all about the game."
Skyridge (1-0) next plays in a tournament it is hosting next week with its first game coming against Wasatch on Dec. 10 at 6:30 p.m.
Salem Hills (0-2) will get another shot to get its first win on Saturday as the Skyhawks are slated to play at Orem at 5 p.m.