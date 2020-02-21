Many high school boys basketball teams would have a tough time handling the incredible pressure of a double-overtime battle in front of a huge, deafening crowd in the state playoffs.
Skyridge?
Well, let’s just say the Falcons had been here before.
Skyridge ended up in its sixth overtime game of the season as it fought a titanic duel with Jordan in Lehi in the second round of the 6A tournament Friday night and the Falcon composure made a big difference as the home team held on for the 55-54 win.
“Our region was such good preparation for a game like this,” Skyridge head coach Jeff Gardner said. “You just can’t replicate the experience of playing in games like that and we’ve been there. We’ve played a lot of big games.”
The end of regulation and each of the two extra periods played out like a broken record: The Falcons got the ball with the game tied, sophomore guard Nick Holland utilized his quickness to dribble a minute or more of game-time off the clock and then Skyridge got the ball to senior star forward Trevon Snoddy.
At the end of regulation, Snoddy’s fadeaway came up short.
At the end of the first overtime, Snoddy’s first shot was short but then he got his own rebound — only to have his tip-in carom off the backboard and rim and refuse to drop.
“I knew I just had to keep playing, keep moving on,” Snoddy said.
On his third attempt (this one in the second overtime), Snoddy drove hard to the basket and had his shot deflect but he got fouled with 4.7 seconds left in the game.
He stepped to the line, having gone 8-of-10 from the charity stripe to that point. The pressure might’ve been a challenge for most players in that critical moment but Snoddy was ready for it.
“I’ve shot plenty of free throws,” Snoddy said. “It was a similar situation to what happened at Pleasant Grove last week. I’d done it before.”
He calmly knocked down both foul shots to give Skyridge the lead.
The Beetdiggers attempted to rally one last time and senior forward Dyson Koehler drove hard down the court, getting fouled as he went around a screen with 1.5 ticks left in the game.
The Falcon fans were thunderous as they tried to help their team. He knocked down the first shot but the second one sailed just a touch long and hit hard off the iron.
Jordan actually got the offensive rebound with a chance at a miracle tip-in to win — but Snoddy stuffed the off-balanced attempt and then stood there with the ball as the ecstatic celebration erupted from the Skyridge players and fans.
“It was crazy, not knowing what was going to happen,” Snoddy said. “I just knew that if we got the rebound we’d win.”
In many ways it was a fitting conclusion to a back-and-forth battle in which neither team led by more than seven points.
The Beetdiggers built that advantage early in the third quarter as they held the Falcons scoreless for more than 4 minutes.
But Skyridge rallied, thanks in large part to the quick hands of senior guard Braden Housley.
“He got a couple of big steals when we went to the 1-3-1 trap,” Gardner said. “Jordan is so well-coached and so efficient on offense that being down by 7 points in the fourth quarter would’ve been tough. Coming back to tie it at the end of the third was big for us.”
The two 6A heavyweights exchanged jabs throughout the fourth quarter and overtime periods before Skyridge got the final play to secure the victory.
The Falcons were led by Housley’s 26 points with Snoddy adding 20 points, while Koehler paced the Beetdiggers with 22 points.
Gardner said it was an amazing game and credited both Jordan and the enormous crowd.
“I don’t know if there has been a bigger high school crowd than that recently,” Gardner said. “This was one reason I was excited for the changes to the postseason. Instead of being at a college arena at an unusual time with a just a few students, we got a game like that. It was a great crowd — and give a lot of credit to Jordan. Koehler was spectacular tonight.”
Skyridge’s narrow escape puts the Falcons in the 6A quarterfinals, where they will face Region 4 foe Lone Peak. Skyridge won both matchups with the Knights during the regular season.
“It feels so good to advance,” Snoddy said. “This is what I want. I want to win a state title, so I’m going to give it all I’ve got next week.”
The Falcons will take on Lone Peak at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City Thursday at 9:30 a.m.