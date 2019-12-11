How does a basketball team counter battling against a taller opponent when going for rebounds?
It’s all about positioning.
The Skyridge boys basketball team knew it would have its hands full when it hosted Springville and 6-foot-9 senior center Zachary Visentin in a non-region game Wednesday night.
Visentin poured in 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Red Devils — but was held in check during the game-changing Falcon run in the second half that resulted in Skyridge getting the 62-58 win.
“Visentin is a good player and is very hard to handle,” Skyridge head coach Jeff Gardner said. “We doubled him in the second half and did better at rebounding. We only had one offensive rebound at halftime but got seven in the second half and that helped us get going.”
The Falcons trailed 46-40 late in the third quarter, which equaled the largest lead to that point for either team in the close, hard-fought contest.
But Skyridge scored to end the third and kept the pressure on, keeping the Red Devils without a point for nearly five minutes as the Falcons went on a 14-0 run.
“We were all playing together,” Falcon senior Trevon Snoddy said. “We got good stops and hit big shots.”
Springville head coach Justin Snell said the rebounding during that time really made a big difference.
“If we had gotten a couple more offensive rebounds and not let them get some of their offensive rebounds, then we might have been able to have the lead down the stretch,” Snell said.
Snoddy said Skyridge knew that hitting the glass was going to be key.
“It was one of our top keys,” Snoddy said. “In the end it comes down to who wants the rebound more.”
Even with the big run, the Falcons still had to battle down the stretch to secure the win.
“They made some shots and we left some points on the board,” Gardner said. “Springville didn’t quit and kept battling, which made us continue to play.”
A big made layup by senior guard Braden Housley while he was being fouled resulted in a crucial 3-point play that allowed the home team to keep the Red Devils from getting back in the game in the final minutes.
Snoddy led the way for Skyridge withe 19 points, while Housley added 16 and junior guard Duncan Reid scored 14.
In addition to Visentin’s big game, Springville got double-figure performances from senior guards Cooper Riggs (12 points, three 3-pointers) and Landon Haslem (11 points, three 3-pointers).
Both teams said they were thrilled to play in such an exciting, competitive game at this point in the season.
“It was fun,” Snoddy said. “They are a good team that will go far. We can come out and play better but that was a fun game.”
Snell said he saw the tough road game as a measuring stick of where he is team is at right now.
“This was a step up for us, playing against a great program with great players,” Snell said. “I’m happy with how hard we played and the looks we got but they just didn’t go in. Now we can go back to practice and make progress.”
Gardner was pleased that his team got the win as it continues to test itself against good competition.
“Our design this year was to play good teams to stretch us and help us grow,” Gardner said. “This is going to help us down the road. Our last four opponents were undefeated coming into our game and that has pushed us to play good basketball.”
Skyridge (3-2) next plays Spanish Fork on the road on Friday night while Springville (3-1) plays at Wasatch Academy on the same evening.
Both games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.