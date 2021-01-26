PLEASANT GROVE — The story of Skyridge’s 75-63 win over Pleasant Grove on Tuesday can be summed up in one quarter of play — the play during the third quarter, to be specific.
Simply put, the Falcons owned the play coming out of the half, from the opening possession up until the buzzer sent both teams to the final eight minutes of play.
“Yeah, things really came together for us in that quarter,” said Skyridge coach Jeff Gardner after the game, as Skyridge players were overheard stating, “We own the third quarter.”
Trailing 37-33 at the half, Skyridge quickly scored six straight points to take a 2-point lead. From there, the Falcons outscored the Vikings 20-8 to take a commanding 59-45 lead into the fourth quarter.
So what turned things around for the Falcons?
According to Gardner it wasn’t much of anything specific.
“We really didn’t change anything at the half,” Gardner said. “We just felt like at the half that we should have been ahead, but had too many mental mistakes. So I think we just eliminated a lot of those mistakes and really shared the ball.”
Share the ball, indeed.
Balanced scoring exemplified the Falcons’ unselfish play with Dallin Yates leading the way with 22 points scored while Colby Carter and Parker Christensen added 15 a piece, and Duncan Reid chipping in another 14.
Yates did his best work inside, along with Christensen, as superior ball movement gave each player open looks underneath the basket for most of the game.
“We felt like we had a real advantage inside,” Gardner said. “So we did a good drive driving and dishing, and then getting open shots on the outside. So it was a really good quarter offensively, and then defensively, we were able to get a lot of good stops, which was a huge key.”
The Vikings managed to make things interesting during the first few minutes of the fourth quarter in forging an 8-2 run to cut the lead to 61-53, but that proved as close as they’d come. A 9-2 run by the Falcons from that point put the home team with a deficit it couldn’t close until the final buzzer.
Leading the way for Pleasant Grove was Isaac Vaha and his 18 points, doing most of his work inside the paint.
With the win Skyridge improves to 2-2 in Region 4 play while Pleasant Grove drops to 1-3 with the loss.
“It was a big win for us. Any win in this region is big,” Gardner said. “Hopefully we can improve from here and keep it going because there really are no games off in this region.”