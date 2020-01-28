Last week Lone Peak fell to Pleasant Grove in overtime, and Tuesday the Falcons had to rally in the fourth quarter to hold off Lone Peak.
Just another nail-biting, edge-of-your-seat night in Region 4.
The Knights got two looks at long 3-pointers that didn’t drop and Skyridge held on for a 61-58 victory in Highland on Tuesday.
Heading into the game, Skyridge was the No. 4 RPI team in Class 6A and Lone Peak was No. 5.
“Anyone that would say the RPI diminishes region, they haven’t been to our games,” Falcons coach Jeff Gardner said. “We’ve had huge crowds and intense games. These kids are neighbors and they really look forward to playing each other. Region play hasn’t diminished one bit because of the RPI because the advantage our region has is we have really good teams.”
Skyridge (4-1 Region 4, 13-4 overall) came out strong with a 26-point first quarter – fueled by 11 points from 6-7 senior center Luke Brower and led 26-17 after one. Lone Peak trailed by as many as 11 points in the first half but battled back to take the lead in the third quarter. Corbin Zentner dropped in five quick points as the Knights claimed a 45-43 lead on his 3-pointer and took a 48-45 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Skyridge was able to reclaim the lead for good with a 7-0 run, taking a 58-53 edge when Braden Housley snaked a pass to Duncan Reid for a layup with 3:23 to play. Lone Peak closed to within two, 60-58, on a Cameron Brimhall free throw with 52.9 seconds remaining. The Falcons’ Dallin Yates secured a big defensive rebound and was fouled with 13.4 seconds to play. He made one of two free throws for a 61-58 lead and Lone Peak had one last possession to tie the game. But Josh Jackson and Jared Jensen both missed contested threes and the buzzer finally ended the game.
“We just had to stay out on the shooters and not foul,” Skyridge senior forward Trevon Snoddy said. “We knew if we did that, we were going to win.”
Snoddy topped Skyridge with 22 points, Brower finished with 11 and Housley added 10.
“Lone Peak is a really good team,” Gardner said. “They are really tough to beat here. Coach (Rob) Ross does a really good job with his kids. To their credit, we got an early lead but I thought they just played good basketball. It was hard to score on them for a stretch there. To our kids credit, when we got down three in that fourth quarter we did a good job of gutting up and getting some big plays when we needed them.”
Brimhall led Lone Peak (3-2, 10-6) with 21 points and Zentner ended up with 14.
Skyridge is at Corner Canyon on Friday while Lone Peak will host Westlake.