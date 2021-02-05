On Thursday night, the Springville boys basketball team simply couldn’t find a way to stay with Payson and ended up losing by 17 points (79-62).
Heading into Friday night’s rematch in Springville, the Red Devils were determined that wasn’t going to happen again.
It took some key plays in the fourth quarter to make it happen but in the end Springville avenged its defeat by knocking off the Lions, 70-59.
“I love coaching this team because they play so hard,” Red Devil head coach Justin Snell said. “It’s hard not to love a squad when they give it their all.”
Snell said that one of the biggest keys for Springville was having a squad who stepped up to the challenge and was able to handle the rigors of two intense game on consecutive days.
“It’s been important for us to find a rotation that works and trust it,” Snell said. “We found one that gives us our best chance. The reality is that these are high school kids who are either tough enough to play hard no matter what or they are just going to think it’s hard. Tonight they battled the whole game. They didn’t care if they were tired or not.”
The home team had led for most of the game but Payson stayed close enough to be dangerous. Early in the final frame, the Lions knocked down a pair of 3-pointers as part of an 8-2 run that tied the contest at 50-50.
But, as they had all game, the Red Devils had an answer.
Springville took the lead for good on a jumper by junior guard Jake Nadauld, then after a defensive stop Nadauld drained a 3-pointer and the Red Devils were off and running.
With six made free throws — four from senior Ryder Hansen and two from senior David Woolf — as well as a timely 3-pointer by senior Jack Schreiner, Springville went on a 14-0 run to take control of the game.
“We kept talking about how we had to play the same way no matter what,” Snell said. “We weren’t going to stall when we got up. We wanted to keep playing hard and then let the chips fall where they may. If the shots were there, they were going to shoot it. We just played. We want the energy and passion to be their regardless of the circumstances.”
Payson ran out of time to rally and the Red Devils got the big victory.
Springville was paced by 21 points from Nadauld, while Hansen scored 18 and Schreiner added 14.
The Lions were led by 27 points from senior Sam Mitchell.
The Red Devils knew it was going to take some time in the 2020-21 season to get everything going, since the defending 5A state champs lost eight seniors from last year’s squad.
Snell, however, said he is seeing the team come together and play Springville basketball.
“I love where we are at,” Snell said. “This group has come together and knows the situations that give us the best chances to win. The boys trust each other. We understand who we are and that every game is going to be a dogfight. This group loves that, so that’s OK.”
The Red Devils (5-10, 4-3) will next play a rescheduled game against Wasatch in Springville at 2:30 p.m. Monday while Payson (11-7, 8-2) hosts Maple Mountain at 7 p.m. Tuesday.