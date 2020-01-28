Just like many professional basketball teams, the Springville boys basketball squad has a rotation that it uses to try and keep players fresh.
Late in the third quarter of Tuesday night’s Region 8 rivalry home game against Spanish Fork, Red Devil head coach Justin Snell had to make a decision about whether to stick to that rotation.
Springville was in front — albeit not by a lot — and so he elected to take out a few of his starters and rely on the group that was usually on the floor at that point in the game.
It turned out to be the right move.
The Red Devils scored the final nine points of the third quarter, making big plays at both ends as they built an insurmountable lead. Springville then cruised to the 75-58 win over Spanish Fork.
“That run to finish the third quarter was massive,” Snell said. “The best part for a coach was that we had our big guy, a shooter and our top defender out. We just trusted the rotation and that group stepped up in a big way. They were playing so well that when we normally sub them back out we just let them keep rolling.”
He explained that one of the big keys for his squad in the second half was rebounding.
“We talked about withstanding what Spanish Fork was going to try to do to us,” Snell said. “We wanted to absorb that and then push back. They hammered us with tempo and getting to the glass. In the second half, we started rebounding at both ends and that allowed us to regain control.”
The Don’s played a scrappy, intense game and it gave the visitors opportunities to stay just close enough to be dangerous.
“There were moments in the second half where the game could’ve gone either way,” Snell said. “We did what we needed to do.”
In the end, however, Spanish Fork simply couldn’t match the depth and quickness of the Red Devils.
“We’ve been a great second-half team all year and I think that’s because most of the guys are able to come in with fresh legs and give it their all,” Snell said. “About the only player who doesn’t come out is our point guard, Paul Terry, because he does such a great job running the team.”
Terry led the way for Springville with 20 points, while senior center Zach Visentin was somewhat limited by foul trouble but still tacked on 19 points.
The Dons were led by 17 points from senior center Gabe Oldham.
Snell said he’s happy with the progress his team is making as it gets ready for what it hopes is a big February.
“We’ve talked this season about how we need to take a step every day,” Snell said. “We’re doing that. We have great practices where we are aggressive and get after it. It’s really a testament to our eight seniors who have bought in to the program and each other.”
The Red Devils (14-3, 8-0) next take on Park City in Springville on Jan. 31, while the Dons (9-8, 4-4) play at Maple Mountain the same day.
Both games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.